Home / Business News / Google in talks to invest $4 billion in Reliance’s digital arm: Report

Google in talks to invest $4 billion in Reliance’s digital arm: Report

The report comes a day after Google said it would spend around $10 billion in India over the next five to seven years through equity investments and tie-ups, in its biggest commitment to a key growth market.

business Updated: Jul 14, 2020 15:58 IST
Reuters | Posted by Shivani Kumar
An announcement could come as soon as the next few weeks, according to the report.(Reuters)
         

Alphabet Inc’s Google is in advanced talks to invest $4 billion for a stake in the digital arm of Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

An announcement could come as soon as the next few weeks, according to the report.

Google declined to comment, while Reliance did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Investors, including Facebook and KKR & Co, have already poured in a combined $15.64 billion for just over 25% in Jio Platforms. The funding spree, which began late April, and a share sale by Reliance have helped make India’s biggest company by market value net-debt free.

The report comes a day after Google said it would spend around $10 billion in India over the next five to seven years through equity investments and tie-ups, in its biggest commitment to a key growth market.

Shares of Reliance pared some losses to trade down 0.7% as of 0928 GMT, while the broader market was down 1.68%.

3 demands that likely got Sachin Pilot axed out of Rajasthan cabinet
Rajasthan political turmoil: Congress sacks Sachin Pilot, 2 ministers from Gehlot cabinet
Sacked as dy CM, Sachin Pilot tweets a one-line message to the party
‘Huge conspiracy’: BJP is Gehlot’s prime target after sacking Sachin Pilot
Bihar clamps 16-day lockdown amid rising Covid numbers
US backs ASEAN on South China Sea, challenges China’s predatory world view
BJP continues to watch Rajasthan Cong crisis, does not push for floor test
Watch: Ayodhya priests condemn Nepal PM Oli’s claims on Lord Ram
