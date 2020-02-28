e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 28, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Business News / Government revises GDP growth for July-September quarter to 5.1% from 4.5%

Government revises GDP growth for July-September quarter to 5.1% from 4.5%

The revision for the September quarter was up sharply from the 4.5% preliminary report, which would have been the weakest growth in more than six years.

business Updated: Feb 28, 2020 18:27 IST
Reuters
Reuters
New Delhi
The economy grew 4.7% in the October-December quarter, the government said on Friday.
The economy grew 4.7% in the October-December quarter, the government said on Friday. (PTI File Photo )
         

The economy grew 4.7% in the December quarter from a year ago, slowing from the previous quarter, official data showed on Friday.

The read-out for the December quarter matched the forecast of analysts in a Reuters poll, but was below a revised 5.1% growth rate for the previous quarter.

The revision for the September quarter was up sharply from the 4.5% preliminary report, which would have been the weakest growth in more than six years.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government took several steps earlier this month to try to bolster economic growth, including increasing state spending on infrastructure, but many economists expect the impact of those efforts to be outweighed by the global fallout from the coronavirus epidemic spreading out of China.

tags
top news
Economy grew 4.7% in Dec quarter; data for previous quarters ramped up
Economy grew 4.7% in Dec quarter; data for previous quarters ramped up
At Naveen Patnaik’s lunch, Mamata Banerjee and Amit Shah on same table
At Naveen Patnaik’s lunch, Mamata Banerjee and Amit Shah on same table
In terror organisation Islamic State’s group, a photo poster from Delhi violence
In terror organisation Islamic State’s group, a photo poster from Delhi violence
‘First Kar Sevak’ Kameshwar Chaupal recalls day he laid foundation stone for Ram temple
‘First Kar Sevak’ Kameshwar Chaupal recalls day he laid foundation stone for Ram temple
To Congress’ rajdharma jibe over Delhi riots, BJP targets Sonia Gandhi
To Congress’ rajdharma jibe over Delhi riots, BJP targets Sonia Gandhi
India predicted XI for 2nd Test: Few big changes on the cards
India predicted XI for 2nd Test: Few big changes on the cards
KTM showcases X-Bow GTX, a 600 hp thunder machine on four wheels
KTM showcases X-Bow GTX, a 600 hp thunder machine on four wheels
‘A weak economy, but Hindu Muslim, Hindu Muslim’: Chetan Bhagat on Delhi riots
‘A weak economy, but Hindu Muslim, Hindu Muslim’: Chetan Bhagat on Delhi riots
trending topics
Delhi violenceNortheast Delhi ViolenceDelhi riotsMHT CETSamsung Galaxy S20Shehnaaz GillTahir HussainIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test

don't miss

latest news

india news

Business News