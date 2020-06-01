e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 01, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Govt notifies tax return forms for Annual Year 2020-21

Govt notifies tax return forms for Annual Year 2020-21

The forms also seek to captures information on cash deposits exceeding ₹1 crore, expenditure on foreign travel exceeding ₹2 lakh and electricity expenses exceeding ₹1 lakh.

business Updated: Jun 01, 2020 07:51 IST
Rajeev Jayaswal
Rajeev Jayaswal
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The government has given four months’ additional time to the taxpayers to file returns for 2019-20 because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The government has given four months’ additional time to the taxpayers to file returns for 2019-20 because of the Covid-19 pandemic.(AP file photo. Representative image )
         

The government has notified the income-tax return (ITR) forms for the assessment year (AY) 2020-21 for individual, professional and corporate assesses, allowing taxpayers to avail of benefits of investments in tax-saving instruments for an extended period up to June 30.

The forms also seek to captures information on cash deposits exceeding ₹1 crore, expenditure on foreign travel exceeding ₹2 lakh and electricity expenses exceeding ₹1 lakh.

The income-tax (I-T) department on Sunday said in a tweet that the Central Bureau of Direct Taxes (CBDT) notified ITR forms 1 to 7 for AY 2020-21, which seeks to captures income and investment details for the financial year 2019-20, through an order dated May 29.

The government has given four months’ additional time to the taxpayers to file returns for 2019-20 because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had extended the due date for all income-tax returns from July 31 to November 30, while announcing the first tranche of ₹21 lakh crore Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan stimulus package on May 13.

According to Saraswathi Kasturirangan, partner at the consulting firm Deloitte India, the ITR 1 form, which is also known as Sahaj (easy), has been reissued with some changes.

tags
top news
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
From petrol price, new trains and flights: What will change from today
From petrol price, new trains and flights: What will change from today
Live: United States reports 598 Covid-19 deaths in last 24 hours
Live: United States reports 598 Covid-19 deaths in last 24 hours
Wajid Khan, of composer duo Sajid-Wajid, dies at 42
Wajid Khan, of composer duo Sajid-Wajid, dies at 42
Every train reached its destination, says Railway Minister Piyush Goyal
Every train reached its destination, says Railway Minister Piyush Goyal
Lockdown 5.0: Haryana likely to ease all border curbs today
Lockdown 5.0: Haryana likely to ease all border curbs today
Trump invokes law-and-order to put protests against police brutality over Covid-19
Trump invokes law-and-order to put protests against police brutality over Covid-19
Covid update: Delhi death data row; Modi-Morrison’s samosa chat; Pak violence
Covid update: Delhi death data row; Modi-Morrison’s samosa chat; Pak violence
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyPM ModiCovid-19Delhi Covid-19Lockdown 5.0Rishi KapoorPunjab Board 10th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In