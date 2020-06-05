e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 04, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Govt releases Rs 36,400 crore GST compensation to the states

Govt releases Rs 36,400 crore GST compensation to the states

Union territories with legislatures also get the compensation. States have been urging the Centre to release full compensation due as the decline in economic activities have affected their revenue position.

business Updated: Jun 05, 2020 03:33 IST
Gireesh Chandra Prasad
Gireesh Chandra Prasad
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Union territories with legislatures also get the compensation.
Union territories with legislatures also get the compensation. (PTI)
         

The central government on Thursday released ₹36,400 crore to states as their pending Goods and Services Tax (GST) compensation, said an official statement.

The payment is for the period of December 2019 to February 2020. The finance ministry also said in its statement that the fund was released in the context of the coronavirus pandemic where states need to make additional spending when their resources are adversely hit. Up to November, the administration had released ₹1,15,096 crore in GST compensation to states.

Union territories with legislatures also get the compensation. States have been urging the Centre to release full compensation due as the decline in economic activities have affected their revenue position. The government had last month announced that states will be allowed to raise up to 5% of their gross state domestic product.

tags
top news
Indian diplomats harassed in Islamabad, New Delhi complains to Pakistan govt
Indian diplomats harassed in Islamabad, New Delhi complains to Pakistan govt
Capital’s Covid-19 cases exceed 25,000 mark with 1,359 new infections
Capital’s Covid-19 cases exceed 25,000 mark with 1,359 new infections
He is welcome, says AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal on buzz around Navjot Sidhu
He is welcome, says AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal on buzz around Navjot Sidhu
Health ministry shuts down office for 2 days after around dozen test Covid-19 positive
Health ministry shuts down office for 2 days after around dozen test Covid-19 positive
Hospitals not reserving beds will become Covid-only centres, says Delhi govt
Hospitals not reserving beds will become Covid-only centres, says Delhi govt
As Delhi stayed indoors, rare butterfiles returned
As Delhi stayed indoors, rare butterfiles returned
Delhi bars labs ‘flouting’ rules, test capacity dips
Delhi bars labs ‘flouting’ rules, test capacity dips
Covid update: New Unlock rules; India’s $15mn vow; Delhi not testing enough?
Covid update: New Unlock rules; India’s $15mn vow; Delhi not testing enough?
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-1983PM ModiBihar COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In