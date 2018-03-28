 Grofers to deliver groceries via e-rickshaws in Delhi-NCR | business news | Hindustan Times
Grofers to deliver groceries via e-rickshaws in Delhi-NCR

The company said it aims to upsize the fleet delivery to 50 e-rickshaws on Delhi-NCR roads in the next 3-4 months.

business Updated: Mar 28, 2018 20:48 IST
A Grofers delivery executive on the job, in Gurgaon.
A Grofers delivery executive on the job, in Gurgaon.(FILE PHOTO)

Online grocery startup Grofers, which recently raised Rs 400 crore fresh funding, said on Wednesday it has commenced delivery operations via e-rickshaws in the national capital to reduce delivery cost by 25 per cent.

The company said it aims to upsize the fleet delivery to 50 e-rickshaws on Delhi-NCR roads in the next 3-4 months.

The introduction of this environment-friendly electric fleet will help Grofers reduce cost of delivery by 25 per cent and cater to the growing influx of orders, the company said in a statement.

Initially, customers in South Delhi will receive their groceries via e-vehicles. The services will then be extended to other regions.

“To keep pace with the quick adoption of online groceries in Delhi-NCR, we are strengthening our delivery operations. E-rickshaws are ideal for last-mile connectivity,” Grofers co-founder and CEO Albinder Dhindsa said.

