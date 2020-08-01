e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 01, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / GST collections drop to Rs 87,422 crore in July

GST collections drop to Rs 87,422 crore in July

The ministry further said although the June collections were higher than that in July, however, it is important to note that during the previous month, a large number of taxpayers also paid taxes pertaining to February, March and April 2020 on account of the relief provided due to Covid-19.

business Updated: Aug 01, 2020 16:46 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
New Delhi
However, July collections are higher than Rs 62,009 crore in May and Rs 32,294 crore in April.
However, July collections are higher than Rs 62,009 crore in May and Rs 32,294 crore in April.(ANI Photo)
         

GST collections in July fell to Rs 87,422 crore from Rs 90,917 crore in June, according to a Finance Ministry statement.

However, July collections are higher than Rs 62,009 crore in May and Rs 32,294 crore in April.

“The gross GST revenue collected in the month of July, 2020 is Rs 87,422 crore of which CGST is Rs 16,147crore, SGST is Rs 21,418 crore, IGST is Rs 42,592 crore (including Rs 20,324 crore collected on import of goods) and Cess is Rs 7,265 crore,” a finance ministry statement said. The revenues for the month are 86 per cent of the GST revenues in the same month last year.

The ministry further said although the June collections were higher than that in July, however, it is important to note that during the previous month, a large number of taxpayers also paid taxes pertaining to February, March and April 2020 on account of the relief provided due to Covid-19.

It may also be noted that the taxpayers with turnover less than Rs 5 crore continue to enjoy relaxation in filing of returns till September 2020.

tags
top news
Young India’s innovative solutions will help nation move forward in challenging times: PM Modi
Young India’s innovative solutions will help nation move forward in challenging times: PM Modi
Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh dies at 64
Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh dies at 64
LIVE| PM Modi asks finalists to build realtime tracking system for school
LIVE| PM Modi asks finalists to build realtime tracking system for school
Death toll in Visakhapatnam shipyard crane accident rises to 11
Death toll in Visakhapatnam shipyard crane accident rises to 11
New Education Policy drops Chinese, after listing it in draft version
New Education Policy drops Chinese, after listing it in draft version
China moves PLA battalion across India’s Lipulekh Pass. It’s a signal
China moves PLA battalion across India’s Lipulekh Pass. It’s a signal
Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister appeals to PM Modi: ‘Request urgent scan’
Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister appeals to PM Modi: ‘Request urgent scan’
Watch: Devotees offer prayers as nation celebrates Eid al-Adha amid pandemic
Watch: Devotees offer prayers as nation celebrates Eid al-Adha amid pandemic
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleVidya Balan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In