I-T dept given Rs 2 trillion target by March under dispute resolution scheme: Report

Updated: Feb 16, 2020 20:21 IST

The government has set the Income Tax Department a target to collect Rs 2 trillion under the ‘Vivad se Vishwas’ direct tax dispute resolution by end of March although the scheme will run till the end of June, The Indian Express reported on Saturday.

The scheme announced in the union budget for FY21, for which the Bill is pending in Parliament, allows beneficiaries to pay disputed tax arrears without interest and penalty if paid before 31 March. In case the tax dispute is over penalty, interest or fee, the settlement amount payable is 25% of the dues if paid before the end of March. There will be a marginal increase in dues to be paid if the tax payer signs up for the scheme after March but before end of June.

The government earlier in the week approved changes to the scheme to sweeten the terms and expand its coverage. The Indian Express report said, quoting an official communication to field officers, that the performance of the tax department in implementing the scheme will be “specifically commented upon by the reporting and the reviewing officers and shall be an important factor in determining their future postings”.

An email sent to the revenue department seeking comments on the issue remained unanswered at the time of publishing.

As per official estimates, there are 4,83,000 direct tax related disputes pending at various platforms involving tax dues of Rs 9.32 trillion. The reported target to be collected by March comes to a fifth of the amount that could be potentially garnered under the scheme. A scheme offered by the government in 2016 to resolve disputes pending before the Commissioner Appeals had attracted over 10,000 applications amounting to a tax arrear of Rs1,235 crore.

The government has a revised target of Rs 11.7 trillion to be collected in direct taxes by March, about 3% more than what was collected in FY19. For FY21, the direct tax target is Rs 13.19 trillion, for which collection has to grow by about 13%. (ends)