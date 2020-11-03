e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 03, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / India’s exports dip 5.4% in October to USD 24.82 billion, shows govt data

India’s exports dip 5.4% in October to USD 24.82 billion, shows govt data

“India’s merchandise exports in October 2020 were USD 24.82 billion, as compared to USD 26.23 billion in October 2019, showing a fall of 5.4 per cent,” the commerce and industry ministry said in a statement.

business Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 17:57 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
New Delhi
Exports during April-October 2020-21 stood at USD 150.07 billion, registering a decline of 19.05 per cent over the same period last year.
Exports during April-October 2020-21 stood at USD 150.07 billion, registering a decline of 19.05 per cent over the same period last year.(Reuters file photo. Representative image)
         

India’s exports declined 5.4 per cent to USD 24.82 billion in October due to fall in shipments of sectors like petroleum products, gems and jewellery, and leather, according to government data released on Tuesday.

Exports during April-October 2020-21 stood at USD 150.07 billion, registering a decline of 19.05 per cent over the same period last year.

“India’s merchandise exports in October 2020 were USD 24.82 billion, as compared to USD 26.23 billion in October 2019, showing a fall of 5.4 per cent,” the commerce and industry ministry said in a statement.

Imports also fell 11.56 per cent to USD 33.6 billion during October.

“India was thus a net importer in October 2020 with a trade deficit of USD 8.78 billion, as compared to trade deficit of USD 11.76 billion, an improvement by 25.34 per cent,” it added.

tags
top news
Donald Trump leads Joe Biden in internet search as US votes in presidential election
Donald Trump leads Joe Biden in internet search as US votes in presidential election
‘Won’t have any impact’: Nitish after onions thrown at poll rally
‘Won’t have any impact’: Nitish after onions thrown at poll rally
SRH vs MI Live Score: SRH elect to bowl; Rohit Sharma returns for MI
SRH vs MI Live Score: SRH elect to bowl; Rohit Sharma returns for MI
‘India’s growth story intact despite Covid-19’: Govt
‘India’s growth story intact despite Covid-19’: Govt
Vote out people against ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’, ‘Jai Shri Ram’: PM Modi
Vote out people against ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’, ‘Jai Shri Ram’: PM Modi
US election live: Anxious Americans vote with faces masked
US election live: Anxious Americans vote with faces masked
Bankrupt Jet Airways is world’s best-performing airline stock
Bankrupt Jet Airways is world’s best-performing airline stock
MP bypolls explained: What’s at stake for Shivraj Chouhan & Kamal Nath
MP bypolls explained: What’s at stake for Shivraj Chouhan & Kamal Nath
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020 Phase 2 Voting LiveBihar Assembly Election 2020Sushant Singh RajputMaharashtra Covid-19 Active casesIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In