e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 04, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Nov 04, 2019

Infosys says no prima facie evidence on whistleblower complaints

A letter, claimed to have been written by employees of the company in October, said Chief Executive Salil Parekh instigated them and others to bypass approvals for large deals, fearing a negative impact on shares from reduced profit.

business Updated: Nov 04, 2019 13:12 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Bengaluru
The letter was in reply to the NSE’s request to the company to explain why it had not disclosed the receipt of the letter.
The letter was in reply to the NSE’s request to the company to explain why it had not disclosed the receipt of the letter.(Reuters photo)
         

Indian IT services major Infosys Ltd said on Monday it received no evidence to support the allegations in a whistleblower letter from last month, sending shares up as much as 6.5% in morning trade.

A letter, claimed to have been written by employees of the company in October, said Chief Executive Salil Parekh instigated them and others to bypass approvals for large deals, fearing a negative impact on shares from reduced profit.

“There is no supporting evidence that has been received by the company along with these anonymous complaints to substantiate the allegations,” Infosys said in a letter to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) dated Nov. 2.

Infosys said last month that the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) had launched a probe into whistleblower claims that the Indian software services firm used ‘unethical practices’ to boost revenue and profit.

The complaints were still under investigation and the company was not in a position to determine “concreteness, credibility and materiality of complaints,” the Bengaluru-based company said in its letter to the NSE.

The letter was in reply to the NSE’s request to the company to explain why it had not disclosed the receipt of the letter.

Infosys said since the allegations were not deemed “material” under Indian regulation, the company was not obligated to disclose them.

tags
top news
Maharashtra needs govt soon, says Fadnavis after meeting Amit Shah in Delhi
Maharashtra needs govt soon, says Fadnavis after meeting Amit Shah in Delhi
Odd-even in place in Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal carpools to office
Odd-even in place in Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal carpools to office
IndiGo says systems down across India, likely to hit airport operations
IndiGo says systems down across India, likely to hit airport operations
Pawar meets Sonia Gandhi today to firm up alliance’s stand on Sena move
Pawar meets Sonia Gandhi today to firm up alliance’s stand on Sena move
EXCLUSIVE: ‘India don’t need split captaincy’: Sourav Ganguly
EXCLUSIVE: ‘India don’t need split captaincy’: Sourav Ganguly
McDonald’s fires CEO over ‘consensual relationship’ with employee
McDonald’s fires CEO over ‘consensual relationship’ with employee
We diluted Article 370 twelve times without controversy, claims Congress
We diluted Article 370 twelve times without controversy, claims Congress
Odd-Even scheme begins as Delhi’s air quality remains in ‘severe’ category
Odd-Even scheme begins as Delhi’s air quality remains in ‘severe’ category
trending topics
Odd Even RuleDelhiSourav GangulyPriyanka ChopraSamsung Galaxy S10Shah Rukh KhanPanipat Posters

don't miss

latest news

India News

Business News