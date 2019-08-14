India’s July WPI inflation eases to 1.08%

business

India’s annual wholesale price inflation in July eased to 1.08% from a year ago period, government data showed on Wednesday, boosted by a fall in prices of fuel products.

Last month, the wholesale price inflation was below the forecast of 1.93% by economists in a Reuters poll and provisional 2.02% in June.

Wholesale food prices in July rose 4.54% year-on-year, compared with a 5.04% jump a month earlier, the data showed.

