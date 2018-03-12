India’s retail inflation eases to 4.44% in February

India’s retail inflation eased for a second straight month in February to 4.44%, from last month’s 5.07% as food prices fell, government data showed on Monday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast February’s consumer price inflation to ease to 4.80%, from 5.07% in the previous month.

“The downward move in inflation is on the back of seasonal food price reduction. This trend will likely taper off over the next one-two months as the effect of the kharif harvest wanes. Further, adverse base effect will move inflation to its peak of around 5.5-6.0% before gliding towards 4.5% by March 2019”, Suvodeep Rakshit, senior economist at Kotak Institutional Equities told Reuters.