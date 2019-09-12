India’s retail inflation rises to 3.21% in August

business

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 18:22 IST

India’s retail inflation rate rose to 3.21% in August, driven by higher food prices, the government said on Thursday, remaining below the central bank’s 4% medium-term target for a thirteenth consecutive month.

Annual retail inflation in August was slightly higher compared with 3.15% in the previous month, and in line with analysts’ forecasts.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a retail inflation rate of 3.30% for August.

First Published: Sep 12, 2019 17:53 IST