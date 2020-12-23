e-paper
India successfully test-fires medium range surface-to air missile off Odisha coast

The missile was fired from a ground mobile launcher at launch pad number-1 of the Integrated Test Range (ITR) near here at 3.55 pm, and it hit the target with accuracy, the sources said.The DRDO has jointly developed the missile in collaboration with Israel Aerospace Industries.

business Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 18:20 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Balasore
After its induction into the Indian army, the missile will significantly enhance the combat effectiveness of the defence forces(PTI)
         

India on Wednesday successfully test-fired a medium range surface-to-air missile (MRSAM) from Odisha coast, defence sources said.

The missile was fired from a ground mobile launcher at launch pad number-1 of the Integrated Test Range (ITR) near here at 3.55 pm, and it hit the target with accuracy, the sources said.

An unmanned air vehicle (UAV), ‘Banshee’, was first flown into the air, which was hit by the MRSAM.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has jointly developed the missile in collaboration with Israel Aerospace Industries.

The MRSAM has been manufactured by Bharat Dynamics Ltd.

After its induction into the Indian army, the missile will significantly enhance the combat effectiveness of the defence forces, they said.

The entire mission trajectory from the launch to plunging into the sea was monitored by various radars and electro-optico instruments, the sources said.

Prior to the test, Balasore district administration in consultation with DRDO temporarily evacuated 8,100 people residing within 2.5 km radius of the launch pad to the nearest shelter centres on Wednesday morning, a revenue department official said.

