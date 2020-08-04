Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Aug 04, 2020

business

Updated: Aug 04, 2020 09:16 IST

The spot gold price today(Rs. 53410.0) is higher than this week's average of Rs. 53030.0 by 0.72%. The price was higher than yesterday's value of Rs. 53400.0.

Although the global gold prices($1975.8) dropped by 0.03%, the spot gold prices in India(Rs. 53410.0) saw a growth of 0.02%.

Gold and other precious metals on Aug 04, 2020

Following yesterday's trend, global spot prices continued its fall today as well. It was clocked at $1975.8 per Troy ounce in the latest close which noted a decrease of -0.03% over yesterday. This price level is 5.93% higher than average gold price observed in the past 30 days ($1858.7). Among other precious metals, silver prices edged higher today. Silver gained 3.5% to $24.3 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has shown an uptick. The precious metal platinum rose 0.22% to $926.0 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at Rs. 53852.0 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of Rs. 53.85. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at Rs. 53410.0 .

MCX Gold on Aug 04, 2020

On MCX, gold futures prices in India jumped 0.1% to Rs. 53852.0 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was up 0.4% or about Rs. 53.85 per 10 gram. On MCX, silver futures grew nearly 0.08% or Rs. 52.72 per kg to the price level of Rs. 65903.0 per kg.

The gold spot price today (Rs. 53410.0) increased by Rs. 53.85 from yesterday (Rs. 53400.0), whereas global spot prices saw a downturn of $0.0 to $1975.8 value today. MCX future price saw an increase of Rs. 53.85 and value of Rs. 53852.0 as of today.

Currency Exchange Rate on Aug 04, 2020

The dollar to rupee conversion today increased to Rs. 75.2 as compared to previous close of Rs. 74.9. The rise of dollar against rupee might influence gold's rate today reflecting a higher gold price in the domestic markets.