e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 13, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Aug 13, 2020

Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Aug 13, 2020

Get latest update on daily spot gold prices, currency exchange rates and other precious metal rates in India

business Updated: Aug 13, 2020 09:53 IST
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
Gold, Silver and other precious metal prices in India on Aug 13, 2020
Gold, Silver and other precious metal prices in India on Aug 13, 2020(Reuters)
         

Spot gold prices in India(Rs. 52410.0) have increased since yesterday(Rs. 52400.0). Although, it was lower than the average gold price observed this week (Rs.54367.14) by 3.6%.

The Indian spot gold price as of today is Rs. 52410.0 which grew by 0.02%; the rate was lower than the global gold spot growth rate of 1.12%. The global spot price is $1935.9.

Gold and other precious metals on Aug 13, 2020

Global spot prices continued to grow as per the current close with a value of $1935.9 per Troy ounce. The total growth being of 1.12%. This price level is 0.7% higher than average gold price observed in the past 30 days ($1922.4). Among other precious metals, silver prices edged higher today. Silver gained 2.88% to $25.8 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has shown an uptick. The precious metal platinum rose 0.97% to $940.0 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at Rs. 52544.0 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of Rs. 31.53. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at Rs. 52410.0 . 

MCX Gold on Aug 13, 2020

On MCX, gold futures prices in India jumped 0.06% to Rs. 52544.0 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was up 0.71% or about Rs. 31.53 per 10 gram. On MCX, silver futures grew nearly 0.28% or Rs. 187.79 per kg to the price level of Rs. 67069.0 per kg.

The gold spot price today (Rs. 52410.0) increased by Rs. 31.53 from yesterday (Rs. 52400.0), along with global spot prices growth of $21.5 to $1935.9 value today. Similar trend was observed in MCX future price with an increase of Rs. 31.53 and value of Rs. 52544.0 as of today.

Currency Exchange Rate on Aug 13, 2020

The dollar to rupee conversion has been constant since yesterday and any fluctuation today in the gold price would suggest no relation with the dollar value.

tags
top news
PM Modi to launch another major direct tax reform to benefit taxpayers
PM Modi to launch another major direct tax reform to benefit taxpayers
Shah Faesal reached out to NSA before he quit party; open to IAS return
Shah Faesal reached out to NSA before he quit party; open to IAS return
ISI, JeM planned Pulwama strike, trained attacker: NIA
ISI, JeM planned Pulwama strike, trained attacker: NIA
Harassment charges left out of FIR in UP scholar’s death case
Harassment charges left out of FIR in UP scholar’s death case
Flash floods, landslides and swelling rivers: Heavy rainfall batters Uttarakhand
Flash floods, landslides and swelling rivers: Heavy rainfall batters Uttarakhand
‘You act like God now’: Javed Miandad lashes out at Pakistan PM Imran Khan
‘You act like God now’: Javed Miandad lashes out at Pakistan PM Imran Khan
Kohli said this on my face: Pak pacer narrates how he shocked Ind captain
Kohli said this on my face: Pak pacer narrates how he shocked Ind captain
Russia approves Covid-19 vaccine ‘Sputnik V’: Why’s the world sceptical?
Russia approves Covid-19 vaccine ‘Sputnik V’: Why’s the world sceptical?
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 VaccinePM ModiSanjay DuttBengaluru ViolenceCovid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In