Home / Business News / Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Dec 07, 2020

Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Dec 07, 2020

Get latest update on daily spot gold prices, currency exchange rates and other precious metal rates in India

Dec 07, 2020, 10:23 IST
Gold, Silver and other precious metal prices in India on Dec 07, 2020
Gold, Silver and other precious metal prices in India on Dec 07, 2020(Reuters)
         

The spot gold price today(Rs. 49350) is higher than this week's average of Rs. 49005.7 by 0.7%. The price was higher than yesterday's value of Rs. 49340.

The spot gold prices in India(Rs.49350) witnessed a growth of 0.02%, despite global gold prices($1838.5) saw a drop of 0.05%.

Gold and other precious metals on Dec 07, 2020

Global spot prices continued to fall as per the current close with a value of $1838.5 per Troy ounce. The total downturn being of -0.05%. This price level is 0.64% lower than average gold price observed in the past 30 days ($1850.3). Among other precious metals, silver prices saw a fall today. Silver plunged 0.52% to $24.1 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has suffered. The precious metal platinum fell 0.81% to $1040.5 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at Rs. 49252 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of Rs. 0.0. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at Rs. 49350 . 

MCX Gold on Dec 07, 2020

On MCX, gold futures prices in India jumped 0.19% to Rs. 50858.0 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was up 1.29% or about Rs. 96.63 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures remained stable at Rs. 63682 per kg.

The gold spot price today (Rs. 49350) increased by Rs. 0.0 from yesterday (Rs. 49340), whereas global spot prices saw a downturn of $0.0 to $1838.5 value today. No change was seen in MCX future price as of today, and had a value of Rs. 49252.

Currency Exchange Rate on Dec 07, 2020

The dollar to rupee conversion has been constant since yesterday and any fluctuation today in the gold price would suggest no relation with the dollar value.

