Home / Business News / Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Dec 09, 2020

Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Dec 09, 2020

Get latest update on daily spot gold prices, currency exchange rates and other precious metal rates in India

business Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 10:25 IST
Gold, Silver and other precious metal prices in India on Dec 09, 2020
Gold, Silver and other precious metal prices in India on Dec 09, 2020(Reuters)
         

An increase of 0.02% in spot gold price in India was seen since yesterday, taking the value to Rs. 49360 from Rs. 49350. It was also higher than the previous week average of Rs. 49310.0 by 0.1%.

Although the global gold prices($1869.2) dropped by 0.02%, the spot gold prices in India(Rs. 49360) saw a growth of 0.02%.

Gold and other precious metals on Dec 09, 2020

In global markets, gold prices moved lower today after an uptick in the previous session. Spot gold fell by 0.02% to $1869.2 per Troy ounce. This price level is 1.25% higher than average gold price observed in the past 30 days ($1845.9). Among other precious metals, silver prices saw a fall today. Silver plunged 0.06% to $24.5 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has shown an uptick. The precious metal platinum rose 0.1% to $1028.5 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at Rs. 49695 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of Rs. 0.0. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at Rs. 49360 . 

MCX Gold on Dec 09, 2020

On MCX, gold futures prices in India jumped 0.19% to Rs. 50858.0 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was up 1.29% or about Rs. 96.63 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures plunged nearly 1.0% or Rs.643.77 per kg to the price level of Rs. 64377 per kg.

The gold spot price today (Rs. 49360) increased by Rs. 0.0 from yesterday (Rs. 49350), whereas global spot prices saw a downturn of $0.0 to $1869.2 value today. No change was seen in MCX future price as of today, and had a value of Rs. 49695.

Currency Exchange Rate on Dec 09, 2020

The dollar to rupee conversion has been constant since yesterday and any fluctuation today in the gold price would suggest no relation with the dollar value.

Farmers’ protests enter day 14, deadlock persists despite Amit Shah-farm unions’ meet | 10 points
Emergency use applications of 3 vaccine firms to be reviewed today
Deepak Kochhar tweaked firm’s books, says Enforcement Directorate
32,080 new cases push India’s Covid-19 tally over 9.73 mn; recoveries above 9.21 mn
TMC MP Mahua Moita draws flak, media boycott for ‘2 paisa’
Amit Shah’s meet with farmers makes no headway; today’s talks hang in balance
Two unidentified terrorists killed in Pulwama, operation underway
In Conversation with Manchester United legend Denis Irwin
