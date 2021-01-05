e-paper
Gold prices slighly up at Rs 50,230 per 10 gram

Get latest update on daily spot gold prices, currency exchange rates and other precious metal rates in India

business Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 10:25 IST
Gold, Silver and other precious metal prices in India on Jan 05, 2021
Gold, Silver and other precious metal prices in India on Jan 05, 2021(Reuters)
         

An increase of 0.02% in spot gold price in India was seen since yesterday, taking the value to Rs. 50230 from Rs. 50220. It was also higher than the previous week average of Rs. 50051.43 by 0.36%.

Although the global gold prices($1939.0) dropped by 0.16%, the spot gold prices in India(Rs. 50230) saw a growth of 0.02%.

Gold and other precious metals on Jan 05, 2021

Global spot prices dropped doen as per the current close with a value of $1939.0 per Troy ounce. The total downturn being of -0.16%. This price level is 3.52% higher than average gold price observed in the past 30 days ($1870.7). Among other precious metals, silver prices edged higher today. Silver gained 0.06% to $27.2 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has suffered. The precious metal platinum fell 0.42% to $1062.5 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at Rs. 51400 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of Rs. 0.0. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at Rs. 50230 . 

MCX Gold on Jan 05, 2021

Gold prices in India remained stable today with futures on MCX quoted at Rs. 51400 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was up 2% or about Rs. 0.0 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures remained stable at Rs. 70188 per kg.

The gold spot price today (Rs. 50230) increased by Rs. 0.0 from yesterday (Rs. 50220), whereas global spot prices saw a downturn of $3.0 to $1939.0 value today. No change was seen in MCX future price as of today, and had a value of Rs. 51400.

Currency Exchange Rate on Jan 05, 2021

The dollar to rupee conversion has been constant since yesterday and any fluctuation today in the gold price would suggest no relation with the dollar value.

