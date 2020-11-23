e-paper
Home / Business News / Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Nov 23, 2020

Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Nov 23, 2020

Get latest update on daily spot gold prices, currency exchange rates and other precious metal rates in India

business Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 10:04 IST
Gold, Silver and other precious metal prices in India on Nov 23, 2020
Gold, Silver and other precious metal prices in India on Nov 23, 2020(Reuters)
         

Spot gold prices in India(Rs. 50910.0) have increased since yesterday(Rs. 50900.0). Also, it was above the average gold price observed this week (Rs. 50887.1428571429) by 0.04%.

The spot gold price in India(Rs. 50910.0) increased by 0.02%, despite of no change in the global gold price($1873.0).

Gold and other precious metals on Nov 23, 2020

In global markets, gold prices remained stable today after a uptick in the previous session. Gold was priced at $1873.0 per Troy ounce. This price level is 1.05% lower than average gold price observed in the past 30 days ($1892.7). Among other precious metals, silver prices has remained stable today. Silver was priced at $24.0 per Troy ounce.

The precious metal platinum prices remained stable at $950.0 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at Rs. 50300.0 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of Rs. 0.0. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at Rs. 50910.0 . 

MCX Gold on Nov 23, 2020

On MCX, gold futures prices in India jumped 0.19% to Rs. 50858.0 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was up 1.29% or about Rs. 96.63 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures remained stable at Rs. 62039.0 per kg.

The gold spot price today (Rs. 50910.0) increased by Rs. 0.0 from yesterday (Rs. 50900.0), whereas global spot prices was steady at $1873.0 value today. No change was seen in MCX future price as of today, and had a value of Rs. 50300.0.

Currency Exchange Rate on Nov 23, 2020

The dollar to rupee conversion has been constant since yesterday and any fluctuation today in the gold price would suggest no relation with the dollar value.

