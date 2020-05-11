e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 11, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Indices erase early gains; Sensex up 200 points, Nifty above 9,300

Indices erase early gains; Sensex up 200 points, Nifty above 9,300

IRCTC rose 5% after the government said that 15 sets of trains will be started from May 12. Reliance Industries was also up over 3% after fixing May 14 as the record date for the rights issue.

business Updated: May 11, 2020 13:06 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Out of the 30 Sensex stocks, 28 scrips were trading in the green
Out of the 30 Sensex stocks, 28 scrips were trading in the green(PTI)
         

Indian indices climbed off the morning gains but were still trading higher on Monday lifted by auto stocks.

At 12:35pm, S&P BSE Sensex was at 31,873.11-mark and up 230.41 or 0.73% and the Nifty50 index was around 9,321 levels.

Out of the 30 Sensex stocks, 28 scrips were trading in the green, with IndusInd Bank as top gainer up 3.11%, followed by Maruti Suzuki and Bajaj Finance.

Nestle India and ICICI Bank were the top Sensex laggards. All the 11 sectoral indices were trading in positive territory.

IRCTC rose 5% after the government said that 15 sets of trains will be started from May 12. Reliance Industries was also up over 3% after fixing May 14 as the record date for the rights issue.

Besides, IndusInd Bank and Maruti Suzuki were also up 2% each.

The trend among Nifty sectoral indices was mixed, led by Nifty Auto and Nifty IT.

The Nifty Auto index gained 2.34% led by Motherson Sumi, Tata Motors and Bharat Forge. Nifty FMCG index was also up 1.13% or 303 points with Tata Consumer, Emami and Godrej Consumer Properties as top index gainers.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s discussion with PSU banks’ chiefs, which was supposed to take place today, has been postponed for later this week.

tags
top news
India amps up Covid-19 medical assistance plan, targets to reach 90 countries
India amps up Covid-19 medical assistance plan, targets to reach 90 countries
Railways revises guidelines for ‘Shramik’ trains, allows more passengers
Railways revises guidelines for ‘Shramik’ trains, allows more passengers
‘Evidence of community spread of Covid-19 in Maharashtra’: Health official
‘Evidence of community spread of Covid-19 in Maharashtra’: Health official
You can now get the Apple iPhone SE 2020 for Rs 38,900
You can now get the Apple iPhone SE 2020 for Rs 38,900
Live: Covid-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh exceed 2,000
Live: Covid-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh exceed 2,000
Cook picks 5 best batsmen, names India batter who can match Lara
Cook picks 5 best batsmen, names India batter who can match Lara
Petrol, diesel prices may rise again after daily price revision restarts
Petrol, diesel prices may rise again after daily price revision restarts
Will PM-CMs decide on lockdown exit & the man living at airport for 2 months
Will PM-CMs decide on lockdown exit & the man living at airport for 2 months
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19PM ModiIRCTCManmohan Singh Health StatusNirmala Sitharaman

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In