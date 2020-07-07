e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 07, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Infosys brings back over 200 employees, their families from US via chartered flight

Infosys brings back over 200 employees, their families from US via chartered flight

These individuals were stranded in the US after international flights were suspended following the coronavirus virus outbreak and the resultant lockdown, a person said.

business Updated: Jul 07, 2020 11:58 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
New Delhi
Employees walk past an Infosys logo at the campus of Infosys Ltd. at the Electronics City area in Bangalore
Employees walk past an Infosys logo at the campus of Infosys Ltd. at the Electronics City area in Bangalore(Bloomberg File Photo )
         

IT services major Infosys has brought back over 200 of its employees and their families, who were stranded in the US amid the Covid-19 pandemic and the lockdown, according to a senior company executive.

The company brought these people back from San Francisco via a special chartered flight that landed in Bengaluru on Monday morning. “Infosys chartered flight took off from SFO (San Francisco) last night bringing hundreds of employees and families home to Bangalore,” Infosys Associate Vice President - Retail, CPG and Logistics Samir Gosavi said in a LinkedIn post.

Follow latest updates on coronavirus here

Infosys did not comment on the development.

According to sources, 206 individuals, including Infosys employees and their family members, were brought back.

These individuals were stranded in the US after international flights were suspended following the coronavirus virus outbreak and the resultant lockdown, a person said.

The employees were a mix of those working on client sites as well some who had travelled to the US for some meeting or event, another person said.

Click here for complete coronavirus coverage

The US is the biggest market for Indian IT services firms accounting for the biggest share of their revenues. For Infosys, North America accounted for over 60 per cent of its revenue for the quarter ended March 2020.

tags
top news
The Middle Kingdom’s rush of blood and the need for strong Indian deterrence
The Middle Kingdom’s rush of blood and the need for strong Indian deterrence
National interest is paramount, says Gandhi; fires 3 questions on stand-off
National interest is paramount, says Gandhi; fires 3 questions on stand-off
Amid push for border infrastructure, Rajnath Singh reviews BRO projects
Amid push for border infrastructure, Rajnath Singh reviews BRO projects
Chinese envoy to Nepal in fresh row for her meetings with political leaders
Chinese envoy to Nepal in fresh row for her meetings with political leaders
‘Covid-19 fight more difficult than Mahabharata’: Sena takes dig at PM Modi
‘Covid-19 fight more difficult than Mahabharata’: Sena takes dig at PM Modi
Phone call at 8.45 am, then a video call: The backstory of the PLA’s pullback
Phone call at 8.45 am, then a video call: The backstory of the PLA’s pullback
US notes de-escalation in Ladakh but calls for punitive ‘costs’ to rein in China
US notes de-escalation in Ladakh but calls for punitive ‘costs’ to rein in China
Covid-19: India’s death toll hits 20K, International cricket to return after 4 months
Covid-19: India’s death toll hits 20K, International cricket to return after 4 months
trending topics
Vikas DubeyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaNoida Covid-19 tallyDil Bechara TrailerSushant Singh RajputCovid-19 state tallyCBSE Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In