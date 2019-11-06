Infosys condemns whistleblower’s ‘mischievous insinuations’ against co-founders

business

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 12:27 IST

Global software major Infosys on Wednesday denied role of its co-founders or former colleagues in the charges the unknown whistleblower has made.

“Infosys condemns the mischievous insinuations made by anonymous sources against the co-founders and former colleagues, suggesting their involvement in the recent whistleblower allegations,” the city-based IT behemoth said in a regulatory filing on the NSE.

Terming the speculations appalling and seem to be aimed at tarnishing the image of some of the most accomplished and respected individuals, co-founder and Chairman Nandan Nilekani said he had deep regard for the life-long contribution of all the co-founders.

“They (co-founders) have built this institution and have served this company selflessly and even today, remain committed to the long-term success of Infosys,” said Nilekani in the filing.

Among the co-founders who headed the $11-billion company as its Chief Executives were N.R. Narayana Murthy, Nilekani, S. Gopalakrishnan and Shibulal.

“As we have previously stated, the audit committee has appointed an external law firm to conduct an independent investigation into the allegations made in the complaints. We will share the outcome of the investigation at the relevant time with all stakeholders,” added the filing from company secretary A.G.S. Manikantha.