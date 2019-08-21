Kerala breaks gender barrier, allows women to apply as public sector drivers

business

Kerala on Wednesday broke an old glass barrier against appointing women drivers in public sector units. The government said it will amend rules to break the monopoly of men as public drivers, as women were not considered by law so far, and appoint women drivers in government offices and public-sector establishments.

“Kerala government decides to recruit women to driver posts in different departments. Rules will by appropriately amended. Another male bastion falls,” Kerala finance minister Thomas Isaac tweeted.

The decision was taken in a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Women are appointed as drivers as part of the government’s decision to ensure gender ensure gender equality in all walks of society, according to an official statement.

“The cabinet has decided to induct women as drivers in government services and public-sector units. For this, the existing recruitment rules will be amended,” it said. The government had recently formed the first women battalion with over 550 members as part of efforts to enhance the representation of women in the police force.

The cabinet also decided to appoint 83 national games medal winners in various government departments, the release added.

Press Trust of India contributed to this story.

First Published: Aug 21, 2019 22:09 IST