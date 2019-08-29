Key appointments for 2019 DMA ASIA ECHO awards

business

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 18:29 IST

For the past 90 years, the International ECHO Awards have recognized the best campaigns in data-inspired marketing around the world. Now, for the first time, these storied awards will be administered by the Association of National Advertisers (ANA). 37 categories, two rounds of judging and over 400 jurors, this time Echo awards brings to you the exceptional data-inspired strategy, creativity, and results.

The DMA ASIA ECHO awards powered by the DMAI CREATEFFECT awards mirrors it global avatar and is a stepping stone to the global gateway of success for Indian brands & agencies.

Like every year, the DMAi has put together a robust Program Council & Grand Jury for conducting these awards. The appointments for this year are Rameet Arora of Hindustan Times Digital as the program chair. The Grand Jury Chair for the 2019 edition will be Sanjay Behl of Raymond.

“I’m glad to be associated with an award programme that rewards both creativity and effectiveness. I’m looking forward to seeing who goes away with the winners trophies and a chance to compete with the best in the world,” said Rameet Arora, COO at Hindustan Times Digital Streams.

The call for entries is underway. Regular entries will be accepted until Friday, August 30. A short window of Rush Entries has been enabled till September 6.

“100 plus jurors comprising of senior CXO’s, CMOs and agency leaders have volunteered to support the judging process. Brands that have delivered outstandingly well on the combined parameters of Strategy, Creativity & Results will have their work reviewed by highly respected names in business that comprise of the Grand Jury,” Sanjay Behl said.

First Published: Aug 29, 2019 18:23 IST