Lights out on North Delhi streets over ₹10 crore dues

In what may add to the spiraling crime figures in North Delhi area; around 60,000 street lights will go dark over non-payment of ₹10 crore dues by North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) and Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) to Tata Power-DDL (TPDDL).

The utility TPDDL supplies electricity to around 1.42 million consumers in North Delhi, with these payments due for street lights outstanding for the last 15 months. Interestingly, both NDMC and DSIIDC have denied the ownership of these street lights.

Mint reported on 28 January 2013 about city municipal corporations being so strapped for cash that they can’t even pay power distributors for the electricity they consume. Low tax collection by municipal bodies is one reason behind the lack of resource commitment towards civic amenities such as street lighting.

“North Delhi residents, especially those residing in unauthorised areas, have to wade through dark streets due to non-payment of ₹10 crores pertaining to maintenance charges of over 60000 street lights by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) and Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation(DSIIDC) to Tata Power-DDL,” the utility said in a statement on Monday evening.

Street lighting is supposed to act as a deterrent to crime and promote a sense of security among communities. This comes in the backdrop of street crime, particularly that directed at women, being a matter of grave concern. There were nationwide protests following the brutal assault and rape of a 23-year-old student on a moving bus in the national capital on 16 December 2012. The woman died in a Singapore hospital on 29 December.

“In the past few months, the company has written several letters to all concerned authorities and also the Chief Secretary Delhi Government for his intervention for early resolution and immediate release of the payment,” the statement said.

Electricity is supplied to Delhi consumers by Anil Ambani-controlled BSES Rajdhani Power Ltd (BRPL), BSES Yamuna Power Ltd (BYPL), Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd (TPDDL), Military Engineering Services (for Delhi Cantonment) and the New Delhi Municipal Council.

“It is noteworthy here that the maintenance of street lights in unauthorized areas costs Tata Power-DDL approx. ₹68 lakhs per month,” the statement added.

Delhi’s electricity demand ranks among the country’s highest and touched an all-time high of 7,409 megawatt (MW) on 2 July.

‘TATA Power-DDL always strives to give the best of services to its customers but in this case non-payment of dues is severely hampering the regular maintenance of the street lights. In such a scenario, we are unable to maintain these street lights any further which is leading to darkness in certain areas of Delhi and making them unsafe for the citizens,” said Sanjay Banga, CEO, Tata Power-DDL in the statement.

