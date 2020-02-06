e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 05, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Business News / LinkedIn CEO Jeff Weiner steps aside after 11 years, says time is right

LinkedIn CEO Jeff Weiner steps aside after 11 years, says time is right

Jeff Weiner will become executive chairman after 11 years as chief of the Microsoft-owned business. Ryan Roslansky, senior vice president of product, will become CEO as of June 1.

business Updated: Feb 06, 2020 00:56 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
New York
Jeff Weiner said the timing felt right personally and professionally, with a ready successor.
Jeff Weiner said the timing felt right personally and professionally, with a ready successor.(REUTERS FILE)
         

The LinkedIn professional networking service is getting a new CEO. Jeff Weiner will become executive chairman after 11 years as chief of the Microsoft-owned business. Ryan Roslansky, senior vice president of product, will become CEO as of June 1.

Weiner said the timing felt right personally and professionally, with a ready successor.

Roslansky said LinkedIn’s priority of serving the world’s professionals isn’t going to change.

LinkedIn is a social network for workers and job seekers. Recruiters use it to find new hires. Users can share their resumes, search for jobs and catch up on career advice and the latest news. The basic version is free, though LinkedIn charges to get additional features.

Weiner said he sees his new role as similar to how LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman helped him.

“He was there to help ensure that I was going to be successful,” Weiner said in a video posted by LinkedIn. “So I’d like to replicate this process.”

Weiner said he would still be available to represent the company and help with product or strategy reviews.

The service has about 675 million members, compared with 33 million when Weiner joined LinkedIn as CEO in 2008.

Microsoft bought the company for $26 billion in 2016, making it the Redmond, Washington, company’s largest acquisition. LinkedIn made up almost 6% of Microsoft revenue over the past six months.

Roslansky has been at LinkedIn for more than 10 years. He will report to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and join Microsoft’s senior leadership team.

tags
top news
‘Site too far from Ayodhya’: Muslim litigants on land allotted for mosque
‘Site too far from Ayodhya’: Muslim litigants on land allotted for mosque
120 injured as plane breaks into pieces after skidding off Istanbul runway
120 injured as plane breaks into pieces after skidding off Istanbul runway
EC raps Delhi Police officer who linked Shaheen Bagh shooter to AAP
EC raps Delhi Police officer who linked Shaheen Bagh shooter to AAP
Two hurt in mob attack on Kanhaiya Kumar’s cavalcade in Bihar
Two hurt in mob attack on Kanhaiya Kumar’s cavalcade in Bihar
‘No known effective treatments’ for new coronavirus, says WHO
‘No known effective treatments’ for new coronavirus, says WHO
Auto Expo 2020 Full Coverage: Big launches, unveilings and more
Auto Expo 2020 Full Coverage: Big launches, unveilings and more
Debutants Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal create history as India openers
Debutants Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal create history as India openers
Auto Expo 2020: Top-10 car unveiling on Day 1 of India’s mega motor show
Auto Expo 2020: Top-10 car unveiling on Day 1 of India’s mega motor show
trending topics
India vs New Zealand live scoreKareena KapoorAFCAT 2020 admit cardAnurag ThakurAishwarya RaiCBSE 12th Chemistry ExamVivad se Vishwas Bill

don't miss

latest news

india news

Business News