Home / Business News / Major ports’ cargo traffic falls for 8th month straight in November

Major ports’ cargo traffic falls for 8th month straight in November

Cargo traffic at 12 major ports that are under the control of the Centre dropped by 10.53 per cent to 414.30 million tonnes during April-November period of the current fiscal compared to 463.05 million tonnes during April-November of the last fiscal

business Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 16:52 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Press Trust of India| Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
New Delhi
Adversely impacted by Covid-19 pandemic, India’s top 12 ports witnessed a considerable decline in cargo traffic for the eighth straight month in November
Adversely impacted by Covid-19 pandemic, India's top 12 ports witnessed a considerable decline in cargo traffic for the eighth straight month in November
         

Adversely impacted by Covid-19 pandemic, India’s top 12 ports witnessed a considerable decline in cargo traffic for the eighth straight month in November, according to ports sector industry body Indian Ports Association (IPA).

Cargo traffic at 12 major ports that are under the control of the Centre dropped by 10.53 per cent to 414.30 million tonnes (MT) during April-November period of the current fiscal compared to 463.05 MT during April-November of the last fiscal.

Shipping Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had recently said the cargo traffic at 12 major ports declined considerably March onwards due to the adverse impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

All ports barring Mormugao -- which recorded a 17.58 per cent increase in cargo handling to 12.20 MT -- saw a negative growth.

Cargo handling at Kamrajar Port (Ennore) nosedived 29.65 per cent during April-November to 14.46 MT, while ports like Chennai, Cochin and Mumbai saw their cargo volumes dropping by about 17 per cent during the said period.Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust(JNPT) suffered a sharp decline of 15 per cent.

Deendayal Port reported a 10.15 per cent drop in cargo volume while VO Chidambarnar recorded a dip of 11.97 per cent and cargo handling at New Mangalore dropped by over 7 per cent. Paradip Port recorded a decline of 1.38 per cent.

India has 12 major ports under the control of the central government -- Deendayal (erstwhile Kandla), Mumbai, JNPT, Mormugao, New Mangalore, Cochin, Chennai, Kamarajar (earlier Ennore), V O Chidambarnar, Visakhapatnam, Paradip and Kolkata (including Haldia).

In the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak, sharp declines were witnessed in handling of containers, coal and POL (petroleum, oil and lubricant) among other commodities.

These ports handle about 61 per cent of the country’s total cargo traffic. They handled 705 MT of cargo last fiscal.

Mandaviya had told Parliament in September that there was a considerable decline in the total traffic, containers traffic and other than containers traffic in March, April, May, June, July and August, 2020 as compared to the corresponding months in 2019. The minister, however, had added that recovery has started since June 2020.

