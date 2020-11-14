Muhurat trading to kick off at 6pm: What to expect

business

Updated: Nov 14, 2020, 17:44 IST

The customary Muhurat trading session on the occasion of Diwali marking the beginning of new business activity will start at 6pm. On Friday, the market remained positive as both BSE and NSE closed Hindu calendar year Samvat 2076 with smart gains.

The broader NSE Nifty rose 29.15 points or 0.23 per cent to 12,719.95.

According to experts, ICICI bank, HCL Technologies, Ashok Leyland, Bharat Forge, HDFC AMC are some of the stocks that can be traded.

The trading will be held for an hour between 6.15pm and 7.15pm. There will be an eight-minute pre-open session between 6pm and 6.08pm. Commodity exchange MCX will also hold a special Muhurat trading session from 6pm-6.14pm while the trading session will be held from 6.15pm-7.15pm, the exchange said.