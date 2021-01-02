e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 02, 2021-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Mukesh Ambani ordered to pay $2 million fine by Indian regulator

Mukesh Ambani ordered to pay $2 million fine by Indian regulator

Reliance Industries needs to pay 250 million rupees and Ambani, the chairman, is liable for the alleged manipulative trading, Sebi said.

business Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 14:38 IST
Bloomberg | Posted by Arpan Rai
Bloomberg | Posted by Arpan Rai
Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries Limited, poses for photographers before addressing the annual shareholders meeting in Mumbai, India.
Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries Limited, poses for photographers before addressing the annual shareholders meeting in Mumbai, India. (REUTERS)
         

India’s market regulator ordered billionaire Mukesh Ambani and his conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd. to pay a combined penalty of 400 million rupees ($5.5 million) for allegedly violating share-trading rules about 13 years ago.

In its order dated Jan. 1, the Securities and Exchange Board of India said Reliance and its agents operated to allegedly earn undue profits from the sale of shares in Reliance Petroleum Ltd., a former unit, in both the cash and futures markets. Reliance Industries needs to pay 250 million rupees and Ambani, the chairman, is liable for the alleged manipulative trading, Sebi said.

A spokesman for Reliance said he couldn’t immediately comment on the order.

After years of investigation, Sebi observed in 2017 that Reliance, along with 12 unlisted trading houses, carried out unlawful transactions in the shares of Reliance Petroleum. They bought stock between March and November of 2007, and then the company took short positions -- bets that the share price would fall -- in November futures before starting to sell the stock in order to push down the price, according to Sebi.

Reliance Industries Falls After Manipulation Charge, Trading Ban

The same year, the regulator also told the companies to return gains of 4.47 billion rupees plus interest and banned Reliance from trading futures and options on India’s equity markets for a year. Reliance had appealed the order saying they were “unjustifiable sanctions” on genuine transactions carried out in the interest of shareholders.

Reliance Petroleum merged with Reliance Industries in 2009. The petroleum entity was a listed subsidiary of the Ambani-owned firm and owned a 580,000 barrel-a-day refinery in a special economic zone at Jamnagar in the western Indian state of Gujarat, where the group has the world’s largest refining and petrochemicals complex.

tags
top news
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly ‘stable’ after ‘mild’ cardiac arrest
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly ‘stable’ after ‘mild’ cardiac arrest
Protesting farmers to hold tractor parade on Jan 26 in Delhi if demands not met
Protesting farmers to hold tractor parade on Jan 26 in Delhi if demands not met
India to UK flights will resume from January 6, ministry clarifies
India to UK flights will resume from January 6, ministry clarifies
PM Modi ranks No 1 among global leaders in these challenging times: Nadda
PM Modi ranks No 1 among global leaders in these challenging times: Nadda
Mumbai attack mastermind, LeT operations commander Lakhvi arrested in Pak
Mumbai attack mastermind, LeT operations commander Lakhvi arrested in Pak
In Photos: India’s Covid-19 vaccination dry run across 259 centres
In Photos: India’s Covid-19 vaccination dry run across 259 centres
China switches into covert mode in Nepal, has team of 3 to continue mission
China switches into covert mode in Nepal, has team of 3 to continue mission
Global street artists have been busy in the lockdown | Watch
Global street artists have been busy in the lockdown | Watch
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In