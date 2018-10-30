Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani to wed Anand Piramal on December 12

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal -- scions of the Ambani and Piramal business families -- shall get married in Mumbai on December 12, their parents announced in Mumbai on Tuesday.

“We are delighted to share that the marriage of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal will take place on December 12, 2018 at the residence of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani in Mumbai. The ceremonies will be performed in accordance with Indian traditions, customs and culture,” said a statement on Tuesday evening.

During the weekend prior to wedding, the Ambani and Piramal families will host their friends and families in Udaipur, where they are partnering with artisans and craftsmen to integrate local culture and traditions into the festivities.

Both families seek the blessings and good wishes of everyone for Isha and Anand as they start their journey of togetherness, said parents Mukesh and Nita Ambani and Ajay and Swati Piramal.

First Published: Oct 30, 2018 21:55 IST