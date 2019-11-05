e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 05, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Nov 06, 2019

Nasscom: India has 3rd-highest number of unicorn startups

Around 71% of 2019’s unicorns are business-to-business (B2B) focused, while 57% are from emerging and nascent sectors such as gaming, automotive and supply chain/logistics, according to the report.

business Updated: Nov 05, 2019 23:32 IST
Meera Vankipuram and Salman SH
Meera Vankipuram and Salman SH
Hindustan Times, Bengaluru
The number of India’s potential unicorns have more than tripled from 15 last year to 52 in 2019.
The number of India’s potential unicorns have more than tripled from 15 last year to 52 in 2019.(Twitter @nasscom Photo)
         

The first eight months of the year saw the birth of seven unicorns in India’s startup ecosystem, software industry body Nasscom said in a report, even as 52 others which have received over $50 million investments wait to join the list.

The number of India’s potential unicorns—a term to describe startups valued at $1 billion—more than tripled from 15 last year to 52 in 2019, becoming the world’s largest pipeline of unicorns in the making, Nasscom said in its report ‘Indian Tech Start-up Ecosystem – Leading Tech in the 20s’.

India’s newest unicorns include Delhivery, a logistics startup; Icertis, which provides cloud-based enterprise contract management; Dream11, a gaming startup; Druva, which provides cloud data protection and management; Ola Electric, the electric vehicle arm of cab hailing firm Ola; and Rivigo, a logistics firm. With the latest additions, India now hosts 24 unicorns, the third-highest number of unicorns in a single country in the world.

Around 71% of 2019’s unicorns are business-to-business (B2B) focused, while 57% are from emerging and nascent sectors such as gaming, automotive and supply chain/logistics, according to the report.

Software and robotics platform GreyOrange, card processing company Pine Labs, online car marketplace CarDekho, online grocer Grofers, fintech start-up LendingKart, online truck aggregator Blackbuck are some of the potential unicorns at present.

“...Financially and strategically speaking, what’s been more important for us is to grow fast, but at a profitable scale. If growth comes at the cost of profitability, that is not something we support, and hence, we have been cautious about (rapid) growth. You can’t compromise on margins for growth, because that’s not sustainable,” said Hari Menon, chief executive of Bigbasket, which became a unicorn in 2019.

Menon added that grocery is a complex business due to large stock keeping unit (SKU) count, and, on a single average high-value order, Bigbasket may end up delivering anywhere between 20-25 SKUs.

tags
top news
Devendra Fadnavis meets RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat amid Maharashtra impasse
Devendra Fadnavis meets RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat amid Maharashtra impasse
Message delivered, cops end 11-hour-long protest outside Delhi Police HQ
Message delivered, cops end 11-hour-long protest outside Delhi Police HQ
Pakistan yet to clarify on passport for Kartarpur pilgrims
Pakistan yet to clarify on passport for Kartarpur pilgrims
Centre to bring in new base year for GDP calculation in few months: Official
Centre to bring in new base year for GDP calculation in few months: Official
After refusing to join China-led trade deal, India supports talks with EU
After refusing to join China-led trade deal, India supports talks with EU
Chinese pilot suspended for life after passenger cockpit photo goes viral
Chinese pilot suspended for life after passenger cockpit photo goes viral
India vs Bangladesh: Rohit on verge of major milestone in T20I cricket
India vs Bangladesh: Rohit on verge of major milestone in T20I cricket
‘Where is Home Minister Amit Shah?’: Cong lashes out over police protest
‘Where is Home Minister Amit Shah?’: Cong lashes out over police protest
trending topics
Virat KohliIndrani MukerjeaMilind SomanMi Note 10Panipat trailerPM ModiMicrosoftWhatsApp

don't miss

latest news

India News

Business News