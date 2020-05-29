e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 29, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / At 4.2%, GDP growth in 2019-20 hits 11-year low

At 4.2%, GDP growth in 2019-20 hits 11-year low

The economic growth slipped to 3.1 per cent in the January-March quarter of 2019-20 showing impact of the coronavirus

business Updated: May 29, 2020 18:47 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi
HT Correspondent | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The GDP had expanded by 5.7 per cent in the corresponding quarter of 2018-19, according to data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) on Friday. (HT photo)
The GDP had expanded by 5.7 per cent in the corresponding quarter of 2018-19, according to data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) on Friday. (HT photo)
         

Growth in the gross domestic product (GDP) in 2019-20 hit a 11-year low of 4.2 per cent, the government announced on Friday.

The economic growth slipped to 3.1 per cent in the January-March quarter of 2019-20 showing impact of the coronavirus.

The GDP had expanded by 5.7 per cent in the corresponding quarter of 2018-19, according to data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) on Friday. The government had earlier projected GDP growth at 5% in 2019-20 as compared to 6.1% in 2018-19.

The numbers come against the backdrop of coronavirus pandemic and an economy reeling under the effect of nationwide lockdown to check the spread of the disease.

The government had earlier projected GDP growth at 5% in 2019-20 as compared to 6.1% in 2018-19.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has underlined the need for a “atmanirbhar Bharat (a self-reliant India) to get out of this slump and announced a Rs 20 lakh crore fiscal stimulus package to lift the sentiments.

Private forecasters have been projecting a contraction for some time.

On May 22, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das said the Covid-19 pandemic will likely lead to a contraction in India’s gross domestic product (GDP) in the financial year 2020-21. Just about a month ago, the International Monetary Fund had projected India’s GDP growth in the year to be 1.9%.

tags
top news
At 4.2%, GDP growth in 2019-20 hits 11-year low
At 4.2%, GDP growth in 2019-20 hits 11-year low
In Donald Trump’s order to raise bar for social media giants, China is the ammo
In Donald Trump’s order to raise bar for social media giants, China is the ammo
Amid pandemic woes, Modi govt to mark anniversary with accomplishments list
Amid pandemic woes, Modi govt to mark anniversary with accomplishments list
‘Railways running Corona Express trains, not Shramik Specials’: CM Mamata
‘Railways running Corona Express trains, not Shramik Specials’: CM Mamata
Ajit Jogi, first chief minister of Chhattisgarh, dies at 74
Ajit Jogi, first chief minister of Chhattisgarh, dies at 74
Locust attack to be declared a ‘plague’ if it worsens by end of 2020: FAO
Locust attack to be declared a ‘plague’ if it worsens by end of 2020: FAO
PM Modi, Amit Shah meet over lockdown plan amid rising Covid-19 cases
PM Modi, Amit Shah meet over lockdown plan amid rising Covid-19 cases
Trump signs executive order, targets social media giants after Twitter fact-checking row
Trump signs executive order, targets social media giants after Twitter fact-checking row
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyPM ModiCovid-19Delhi Covid-19Lockdown 5.0Rishi Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In