Nifty, Sensex climb higher on derivatives expiry day
During the session, the NSE Nifty climbed 1% as investors awaited announcement of a new cabinet at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony.business Updated: May 30, 2019 17:03 IST
Bengaluru
Indian shares closed higher on Thursday, with NTPC Ltd and Yes Bank Ltd leading gains on the day of monthly derivatives contracts’ expiry.
Indian equities have witnessed a rally over Modi’s landslide victory in the general election last week. He will be sworn-in for a second term later this evening and is expected to announce names for key ministries.
The benchmark BSE Sensex closed 0.84% firmer at 39,831.97, while the broader NSE Nifty ended 0.71% higher at 11,945.90.
NTPC’s shares ended 3.32% up, while Yes Bank settled 2.34% higher.
First Published: May 30, 2019 17:03 IST