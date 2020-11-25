e-paper
Nifty soars by 79 points to open at 13,135 points, Sensex opens at record-high of 44,776 points

Nifty soars by 79 points to open at 13,135 points, Sensex opens at record-high of 44,776 points

The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.59% at 13132.15 by 0400 GMT, while the SandP BSE Sensex was 0.56% higher at 44,771.29. Both indexes hit record highs.

business Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 09:56 IST
Reuters | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A pedestrian wearing a protective mask walks past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.
Indian shares hit another record high on Wednesday led by a jump in banking stocks, as investor sentiment remained upbeat globally on US President-elect Joe Biden’s White House transition and the prospect of imminent COVID-19 vaccines.

HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank were the top two boosts to the Nifty 50.

The Nifty PSU banking index that tracks India’s state-owned lenders advanced 3.2%. State Bank of India rose 2%, while Bank of Baroda jumped 5%.

