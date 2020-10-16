e-paper
Odisha records Rs 117 crore motor vehicle revenue collection in September

The state government said that the collection has picked up due to the growing sale of new motor vehicles and the collection of taxes due to increased economic activity, particularly in the mining sector.

business Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 14:18 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
Bhubaneswar
Odisha’s State Transport Authority has collected Rs 117 crore motor vehicle revenue in September this year.

According to an official release, despite the rise in revenue, the collection is still 7% less than the Rs 126 crore collected in September last year. Odisha’s motor vehicle revenue for September 2020 only 7% less than last year.

“The State Transport Authority has collected Rs 117 crore motor vehicle revenue in the month of September 2020. It has registered an increase of over 31% over the August collection of Rs 89.5 crore. However, the collection is still 7% less than the Rs 126 crore collected in September 2019. This is the lowest margin in this financial year,” the release stated.

“After the easing of lockdown restrictions from June 2020 onwards, the motor vehicles revenue is improving every month. In the month of June 2020, the collection was 15% less than the collection in June 2019, July collection was 18% less, August was 20% less. However, the collection in the month of September 2020 has bridged the collection figure gap to only 7% less than that of September 2019,” the release further stated.

The state government said that the collection has picked up due to the growing sale of new motor vehicles and the collection of taxes due to increased economic activity, particularly in the mining sector.

The revenue collection for the period from April to September stood at Rs 501 crore which is 36% less compared to the collection of Rs 787 crore in the same period of the previous financial year.

