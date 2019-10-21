e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 21, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Oct 21, 2019

Oil extends decline as concerns over global economy persist

Policy makers in China, the world’s second-biggest oil consumer, are preparing for two key meetings with fresh evidence that economic growth will slip further from its lowest in almost three decades.

business Updated: Oct 21, 2019 21:31 IST
Saket Sundria and Grant Smith
Saket Sundria and Grant Smith
Bloomberg
Oil has declined 19% since an April peak even though markets were last month hit by the biggest-ever supply incident with the missile strike on Saudi Arabia’s Abqaiq plant.
Oil has declined 19% since an April peak even though markets were last month hit by the biggest-ever supply incident with the missile strike on Saudi Arabia’s Abqaiq plant. (AP File Photo)
         

Oil fell again after a weekly loss amid ongoing concern that a fragile economic outlook will continue to weigh on fuel demand.

Futures fell 1% in New York after dropping 1.7% last week. Policy makers in China, the world’s second-biggest oil consumer, are preparing for two key meetings with fresh evidence that economic growth will slip further from its lowest in almost three decades. Speculators have almost tripled short positions in US crude futures since mid-September as Washington and Beijing struggle to finalize a trade deal, according to data released on Friday.

Oil has declined 19% since an April peak even though markets were last month hit by the biggest-ever supply incident with the missile strike on Saudi Arabia’s Abqaiq plant, and continue to face crises from Iran to Venezuela and Iraq. Any fears over supply are being drowned out by the increasingly bleak economic outlook.

“The alarm bells for the global economy are ringing to the rhythm of doom,” said Stephen Brennock, an analyst at PVM Oil Associates Ltd in London.

WTI for November delivery fell 51 cents to $53.27 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange as of 10:24 am in London. The contract lost 15 cents to close at $53.78 on Friday, capping a 1.7% weekly loss.

Brent for December settlement fell 67 cents to $58.75 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange. The contract fell 49 cents to $59.42 on Friday. The global benchmark crude traded at a $5.34 premium to WTI for the same month.

Short-selling of WTI has climbed to 114,709 futures and options, from just 39,948 in the week ended Sept 17, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission data. Net-long positions, or the difference between the long and short positions, shrank 8.8%.

“The market longs for better macro data and a further weakening of the US dollar before it will turn positive on the outlook for the oil market,” said Jens Naervig Pedersen, a senior analyst at Danske Bank A/S in Copenhagen.

First Published: Oct 21, 2019 21:30 IST

tags
top news
Exit polls project a big win for BJP-Shiv Sena combine in Maharashtra
Exit polls project a big win for BJP-Shiv Sena combine in Maharashtra
Haryana exit polls predict BJP’s return to power with landslide victory
Haryana exit polls predict BJP’s return to power with landslide victory
‘Disappointed at $20 fee’: India to sign Kartarpur corridor pact on Wednesday
‘Disappointed at $20 fee’: India to sign Kartarpur corridor pact on Wednesday
India series under threat as Bangladesh cricketers announce boycott plan
India series under threat as Bangladesh cricketers announce boycott plan
BJP’s ‘most honest man’, tweets Rahul Gandhi in new attack over EVMs
BJP’s ‘most honest man’, tweets Rahul Gandhi in new attack over EVMs
Witnesses in sex CD case against CM Baghel being threatened: CBI to SC
Witnesses in sex CD case against CM Baghel being threatened: CBI to SC
Reliance Jio revises 2GB per day plans: Here’s what Airtel, Vodafone offer
Reliance Jio revises 2GB per day plans: Here’s what Airtel, Vodafone offer
‘Nothing wrong’: J&K Governor on use of artillery guns by Indian army in PoK
‘Nothing wrong’: J&K Governor on use of artillery guns by Indian army in PoK
trending topics
Maharashtra Exit polls 2019Haryana Exit Poll Results 2019Exit poll 2019 highlightsIndia vs South AfricaAssembly Elections 2019Tiger ShroffXiaomi Redmi Note 8 ProKamlesh Tiwari Murder CaseReliance JioGolden Gate hotel
don't miss
latest news
India News
Business News