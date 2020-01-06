e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 06, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Jan 06, 2020
Home / Business News / Oil surges again after Trump threatens Iraq sanctions, Iran retaliation

Oil surges again after Trump threatens Iraq sanctions, Iran retaliation

The gains extended Friday’s more-than-3% surge after a US air strike in Iraq killed top Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani on Friday. The killing has heightened concerns of a widening Middle East conflict that could disrupt oil supplies from a region that accounts for nearly half of the world’s oil production.

business Updated: Jan 06, 2020 08:42 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Singapore
Oil prices shot more than 2% higher on Monday, with Brent rising above $70 a barrel
Oil prices shot more than 2% higher on Monday, with Brent rising above $70 a barrel(Reuters File Photo )
         

Oil prices shot more than 2% higher on Monday, with Brent rising above $70 a barrel, after US President Donald Trump issued a threat to impose sanctions on Iraq amid escalating tensions with Iran in the Middle East.

Brent crude futures soared to a high of $70.27 a barrel at 0222 GMT, up $1.67, or 2.4%, from Friday’s settlement.

US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $64.39 a barrel, up $1.34, or 2.1%, after touching $64.44 earlier, the highest since April.

The gains extended Friday’s more-than-3% surge after a US air strike in Iraq killed top Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani on Friday. The killing has heightened concerns of a widening Middle East conflict that could disrupt oil supplies from a region that accounts for nearly half of the world’s oil production.

On Sunday President Trump threatened to impose sanctions on Iraq, the second largest producer among the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), if US troops were forced to withdraw from the country. Baghdad earlier called on American and other foreign troops to leave Iraq.

Trump also said that the United States will retaliate against Iran if Tehran were to strike back after the killing.

The incident “will trigger a long cycle of regional escalation with significant risks to US assets and Mideast energy infrastructure that nevertheless stop short of war,” Eurasia Group analyst Ayham Kamel said in a note.

“But the risk of limited conflict is real. It would include substantial Iranian attacks on Gulf energy targets and direct naval clashes between the US and Iran.”

The consultancy expects oil prices in 2020 to range from $65 to $75 a barrel, based on rising risks to oil infrastructure in the region.

Meanwhile Capital Economics analyst Caroline Bain said: “Friday’s incident has all but removed the possibility of a lifting of Iranian sanctions, a large downside risk to our oil price forecast.”

“Regardless of geopolitical events, we expect constrained supply growth and a modest pick-up in demand to push oil prices higher in 2020,” she added in a note.

tags
top news
As JNU simmers over attack on campus, student protests spread across country
As JNU simmers over attack on campus, student protests spread across country
Trump threatens ‘very big’ sanctions on Iraq if US troops forced to leave
Trump threatens ‘very big’ sanctions on Iraq if US troops forced to leave
‘Will soon register FIR’: Delhi police after Sunday violence on JNU campus
‘Will soon register FIR’: Delhi police after Sunday violence on JNU campus
Priyanka Gandhi starts chalking out minority outreach plan ahead of 2022 UP polls
Priyanka Gandhi starts chalking out minority outreach plan ahead of 2022 UP polls
Amid Iran-US tensions, gold jumps to highest level since 2013
Amid Iran-US tensions, gold jumps to highest level since 2013
Lamborghini unveils the new Huracan EVO Rear-Wheel-Drive
Lamborghini unveils the new Huracan EVO Rear-Wheel-Drive
‘Won’t pick Shikhar Dhawan in T20 WC squad’: Former chief selector
‘Won’t pick Shikhar Dhawan in T20 WC squad’: Former chief selector
JNU violence: Yogendra Yadav allegedly manhandled; Swara Bhasker issues appeal
JNU violence: Yogendra Yadav allegedly manhandled; Swara Bhasker issues appeal
trending topics
Delhi Air QualityJasprit BumrahQasem SoleimaniGATE 2020 Admit CardQasem Soleimani killedBaghdad airstrikeIBPS PO Main Result 2019SBI Clerk Recruitment 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

Business News