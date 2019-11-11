Passenger vehicle sales rise marginally in October

business

Domestic passenger vehicle sales witnessed a marginal increase of 0.28% to 2,85,027 units in October from 2,84,223 units in the year-ago period.

Domestic car sales were down 6.34% to 1,73,649 units as against 1,85,400 units in October 2018, according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam).

Motorcycle sales, last month, declined 15.88% to 11,16,970 units as against 13,27,758 units a year earlier.

Total two-wheeler sales in October declined 14.43% to 17,57,264 units compared to 20,53,497 units in the year-ago month.

Sales of commercial vehicles were down 23.31% at 66,773 units in October, Siam said.

Vehicle sales across categories registered a decline of 12.76% to 21,76,136 units from 24,94,345 units in October 2018, it added.

In fact, barring utility vehicles, passenger carriers and quadricycles, all other vehicle categories witnessed decline in sales during the month.