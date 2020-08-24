e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 24, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Payroll data shows job recovery’s distant

Payroll data shows job recovery’s distant

Good jobs in manufacturing, financial establishments and core engineering firms are far from making a recovery.

business Updated: Aug 24, 2020 06:29 IST
Prashant K Nanda
Prashant K Nanda
Mint, New Delhi
Figures gleaned from the Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) show that these payroll additions are being made in poorly paid jobs
Figures gleaned from the Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) show that these payroll additions are being made in poorly paid jobs(File Photo )
         

India may have added nearly 800,000 people to its formal workforce in the April-June quarter, including half a million in June alone, driven by expert services comprising private security agencies, small contractors and manpower agencies.

Figures gleaned from the Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) show that these payroll additions are being made in poorly paid jobs even as most parts of the formal sector are yet to recover. Good jobs in manufacturing, financial establishments and core engineering firms are far from making a recovery.

For example, on the one hand, nearly a quarter of a million 18-25-year-olds—considered freshers in the labour market—joined expert services payrolls in April-June. On the other, there were 9,000 payroll additions in trading and commercial establishments, 16,000 in core engineering and a mere 649 in financial establishments in the same quarter, according to payroll data at EPFO. The situation is almost identical across verticals and age groups. For example, in June, expert services accounted for 345,500—or 65%—of the nearly 530,000 payroll additions among all age groups in the top 10 industry segments.

These segments include computer and hardware, engineering, trading and commercial establishments, financials, building and construction, textiles and hospitals. Expert services are considered separately from other jobs for provident fund accounting. “The recovery across industries is yet to happen. The MSME (micro, small and medium enterprises) sector is still in turmoil. The recovery that you see is largely driven by the expert service payroll additions. And they are largely not considered decent jobs. A segment of them may have decent jobs, but a large portion of the expert services payroll additions is low-paid jobs,” said a government official who declined to be named.

tags
top news
CWC meet today, Sonia Gandhi in favour of a new leader
CWC meet today, Sonia Gandhi in favour of a new leader
Military option on table if talks fail: Rawat on China
Military option on table if talks fail: Rawat on China
US announces emergency authorization of plasma treatment against Covid-19
US announces emergency authorization of plasma treatment against Covid-19
1,450 fresh infections in Capital: Are cases on the up once more?
1,450 fresh infections in Capital: Are cases on the up once more?
Inflation, monetary policy and growth
Inflation, monetary policy and growth
Dissent brewed over aloof leadership?
Dissent brewed over aloof leadership?
Contempt of court provision vague: Former Supreme Court, High Court judges
Contempt of court provision vague: Former Supreme Court, High Court judges
Covid update: Serum Institute clarifies; SOPs for TV shoots; weekend lockdown
Covid update: Serum Institute clarifies; SOPs for TV shoots; weekend lockdown
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyMS DhoniSushant Singh RajputHartalika Teej 2020 WishesChandrayaan-2

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In