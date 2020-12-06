e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 06, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Petrol price up 28 paise, diesel 29 paise a litre; rates touch 2-yr high

Petrol price up 28 paise, diesel 29 paise a litre; rates touch 2-yr high

Petrol price in Delhi rose to Rs 83.41 per litre from Rs 83.13. Diesel rates went up from Rs 73.32 to Rs 73.61 per litre, according to a price notification of oil marketing companies.

business Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 11:52 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Mallika Soni
Press Trust of India| Posted by Mallika Soni
New Delhi
Petrol price was hiked by 28 paise per litre and diesel by 29 paise, the fifth straight day of increase in rates due to firming international oil prices.
Petrol price was hiked by 28 paise per litre and diesel by 29 paise, the fifth straight day of increase in rates due to firming international oil prices.(HT Photo/ Praful Gangurde)
         

Petrol price on Sunday was hiked by 28 paise per litre and diesel by 29 paise, the fifth straight day of increase in rates due to firming international oil prices.

Petrol price in Delhi rose to Rs 83.41 per litre from Rs 83.13. Diesel rates went up from Rs 73.32 to Rs 73.61 per litre, according to a price notification of oil marketing companies.

Rates crossed Rs 90-mark for petrol and Rs 80 in case of diesel in Mumbai.

This is the fifth straight day of price hike and the 14th increase in rates since November 20 when oil companies resumed daily price revision after nearly two-month hiatus.

Rates are now at the highest level since September 2018.

In 17 days, the petrol price has gone up by Rs 2.35 per litre and diesel rate has risen by Rs 3.15.

Brent crude oil has risen 34 per cent from USD 36.9 per barrel on October 30 to USD 49.5 on December 4 - the last trading day - on hopes that Covid-19 vaccines would lead to demand recovery.

Prior to the November 20 hike in rates in India, petrol prices had been static since September 22 and diesel rates hadn’t changed since October 2.

Public sector oil marketing companies - Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) - revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on benchmark international oil price and foreign exchange rate.

They had, however, resorted to calibrating the rates since the pandemic broke out with a view to avoiding volatility in retail prices.

The 58-day hiatus in petrol price revision and 48-day status quo on diesel rates were preceded by no change in rates between June 30 and August 15 and an 85-day status quo between March 17 and June 6.

In Mumbai, the petrol price was raised to Rs 90.05 per litre from Rs 89.78, while diesel rates went up from Rs 79.93 to Rs 80.23.

Rates vary from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT.

tags
top news
Farmers’ protests at Delhi borders enter Day 11; city traffic diverted
Farmers’ protests at Delhi borders enter Day 11; city traffic diverted
Been only 14 days since first vaccine shot: Anil Vij after testing Covid-19 positive
Been only 14 days since first vaccine shot: Anil Vij after testing Covid-19 positive
Hyderabad polls analysis offers blueprint for BJP’s future strategy in Telangana
Hyderabad polls analysis offers blueprint for BJP’s future strategy in Telangana
Economy to reach pre-Covid-levels by end of FY2022: Niti Aayog
Economy to reach pre-Covid-levels by end of FY2022: Niti Aayog
No event in Ayodhya on Babri anniversary as Hindus, Muslims move on
No event in Ayodhya on Babri anniversary as Hindus, Muslims move on
Pfizer seeks emergency use authorisation for Covid-19 vaccine in India
Pfizer seeks emergency use authorisation for Covid-19 vaccine in India
‘Sort of thinking of Kohli & Shastri’: Kaif criticises constant changes
‘Sort of thinking of Kohli & Shastri’: Kaif criticises constant changes
Kia to recall 295,000 cars to check potential risk from engine fires
Kia to recall 295,000 cars to check potential risk from engine fires
trending topics
GHMC Election Results 2020 LIVEFarmers protest LIVE updatesCOVID 19 Live UpdatesDelhi air qualityFarmers ProtestCovid-19India vs Australia 1st T20 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In