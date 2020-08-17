e-paper
Home / Business News / Reliance in talks to buy online furniture retail, milk delivery startups: Report

Reliance in talks to buy online furniture retail, milk delivery startups: Report

The oil-to-telecoms conglomerate’s talks with Urban Ladder are at an advanced stage, the report said.

business Updated: Aug 17, 2020 13:49 IST
Reuters | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Shivani Kumar
Bengaluru, Karnataka
Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries Limited.
Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries Limited.(Reuters)
         

Reliance Industries Ltd is in talks to buy online furniture retailer Urban Ladder and milk delivery firm Milkbasket to strengthen its e-commerce business, the Times of India newspaper reported on Monday.

The oil-to-telecoms conglomerate’s talks with Urban Ladder are at an advanced stage, the report said, citing four unnamed sources briefed on the matter. A deal could be pegged at around $30 million, it said citing one of the sources.

Representatives at Reliance and Urban Ladder did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Milkbasket declined comment.

The news comes as the Covid-19 pandemic forces many Indians indoors, spurring a wave of online shopping, including for daily groceries such as milk.

Reliance, led by Asia’s richest man, Mukesh Ambani, launched an online grocery service JioMart in May, a move rivalling Amazon.com Inc and Walmart Inc’s Flipkart in India, a key growth market for e-commerce.

Ambani has raised more than $20 billion in the past few months, including from Facebook and Alphabet’s Google, for Reliance’s digital arm, Jio Platforms.

The Times of India report said, citing a source, that Milkbasket had held talks with Amazon and Alibaba-backed online grocery retailer BigBasket, but the discussions did not result in a deal due to a mismatch in valuation expectations.

Chandrababu Naidu accuses Jagan Reddy of tapping phones; petitions PM Modi
Lockdown extended in Bihar till September 6 as Covid-19 cases spike
Covid-19 claimed lives of 2 people in every 3 minutes in last 24 hours in India
SC rejects plea seeking postponement of NEET and JEE mains exams
Jungle raj of caste-based violence, rape at peak in UP: Rahul Gandhi
Kamala Harris appoints Indian-American as her press secretary
Leaders unhappy over leadership, have approached Sonia Gandhi: Sanjay Jha
Watch: IAF chopper rescues man stuck in heavy flow of water at Chhattisgarh’s dam
