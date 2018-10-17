RIL posts record Rs 9,516 crore profit in Q2

Reliance Industries Wednesday reported its highest ever quarterly net profit of Rs 9,516 crore, a 17.4 per cent rise year-on-year, for the July-September period.

Its net profit stood at Rs 8,109 crore in the second quarter of the previous fiscal, the company said in a statement.

RIL’s revenue rose 54.5 per cent to Rs 156,291 crore during the said quarter

The company also said it will buy majority stakes in Den Networks Ltd and Hathway Cable and Datacom Ltd for Rs 5,230 crore.

RIL will make a “primary investment of Rs 2,045 crore through a preferential issue under SEBI regulations and secondary purchase of Rs 245 crore from the existing promoters for a 66 per cent stake in DEN”, the company said in a statement.

Also, it will make a primary investment of Rs 2,940 crore through a preferential issue for a 51.3 per cent stake in Hathway.

RIL would also make open offers to minority shareholders of GTPL Hathway Ltd, a company jointly controlled by Hathway with 37.3 per cent stake, and Hathway Bhawani Cabletel and Datacomm Limited, a subsidiary of Hathway.

