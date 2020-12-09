e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 09, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Reliance Jio working with Realme, others to bring down device prices

Reliance Jio working with Realme, others to bring down device prices

Sunil Dutt, Reliance Jio’s president for devices and mobility, said there is a need to provide affordable devices so that people still using 2G handsets can upgrade to 4G and 5G.

business Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 21:14 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Srivatsan K C
Press Trust of India | Posted by Srivatsan K C
New Delhi
Sunil Dutt, Reliance Jio’s president for devices and mobility, said Jio is not only looking at the mobile phone segment but also working on other connected devices.
Sunil Dutt, Reliance Jio’s president for devices and mobility, said Jio is not only looking at the mobile phone segment but also working on other connected devices. (Mint )
         

Reliance Jio is working with Realme and other organisations to further lower the price of 4G handsets and other connected devices, a senior company official said on Wednesday.

Sunil Dutt, Reliance Jio’s president for devices and mobility, said there is a need to provide affordable devices so that people still using 2G handsets can upgrade to 4G and 5G.

“Reliance as an organisation...we have done in the past for 4G where benefits of connectivity were made far more affordable through JioPhones. On the other 4G devices, we are working with Realme and other organisations to try and make devices more affordable for people,” Dutt said at the India Mobile Congress 2020. He said Jio is not only looking at the mobile phone segment but also working on other connected devices.

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth said in future 5G will open up a lot of opportunities for innovation which will not be limited to smartphones alone.

He said chipsets have played an important role in bringing 5G phones to the maximum number of people.

“I think we are on a track to 5G not only in India but globally and I think MediaTek has quite an essential role to play. We’ve been hardware providers, I think our job is to make sure that basically we are able to bring 5G devices to the maximum number of people at a price which suits their pocket without compromising on technology aspects of the devices,” Sheth said.

Chipsets manufacturer MediaTek India’s Managing Director Anku Jain said the company has seen strong adoption of digital technology during the pandemic.

“Going ahead, we are looking at trends like artificial intelligence, robotics, drones and vehicle automation, and these technologies are seen working in tandem with 5G for a smarter lifestyle. In 2021, we expect 5G to open doors for faster, and smarter, connected smart devices,” Jain said.

tags
top news
‘Impressed’: Foreign envoys laud India’s Covid-19 vaccine progress
‘Impressed’: Foreign envoys laud India’s Covid-19 vaccine progress
If farmers don’t stand up today, they’ll be silenced forever: Rahul Gandhi
If farmers don’t stand up today, they’ll be silenced forever: Rahul Gandhi
Farmer leaders reject govt proposal, call for nationwide protest on Dec 14
Farmer leaders reject govt proposal, call for nationwide protest on Dec 14
UK advises NHS on Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine after two allergic reactions
UK advises NHS on Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine after two allergic reactions
Opposition leaders meet President, seek repeal of farm laws
Opposition leaders meet President, seek repeal of farm laws
PM Narendra Modi to lay foundation stone of new Parliament building
PM Narendra Modi to lay foundation stone of new Parliament building
How the agriculture reforms finally liberate farmers | Opinion
How the agriculture reforms finally liberate farmers | Opinion
Watch: Grenade attack in J&K’s Baramulla; 3 civilians injured, hospitalised
Watch: Grenade attack in J&K’s Baramulla; 3 civilians injured, hospitalised
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LIVECovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 CasesRajasthan panchayat polls

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In