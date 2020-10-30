Reliance Industries Q2 profit drops 15% as Covid-19 hit oil demand

business

Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 20:32 IST

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd’s profit fell 15% in the September quarter as the coronavirus crisis crushed demand at its dominant oil refining and petrochemicals businesses.

Reliance said on Friday consolidated profit slipped to 95.67 billion rupees ($1.29 billion) in the three months to Sept. 30 from 112.62 billion rupees a year earlier. Analysts on average had expected 85.48 billion rupees, Refinitiv data showed.

Refining revenue dipped 36%, said Reliance, which operates the world’s biggest oil refining complex. Petrochemicals revenue fell 23%.

Meanwhile, Reliance’s Jio telecom unit - India’s largest by subscribers - continued to be a bright spot as revenue surged 33%.

Overall, revenue from operations for Reliance slid 24% to 1.16 trillion rupees.