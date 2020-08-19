e-paper
Home / Business News / Reliance Retail acquires majority stake in Netmeds for Rs 620 crore

Reliance Retail acquires majority stake in Netmeds for Rs 620 crore

This investment represents around 60 per cent holding in the equity share capital of Vitalic and 100 per cent direct equity ownership of its subsidiaries -- Tresara Health Private Limited, Netmeds Market Place Limited and Dadha Pharma Distribution Pvt Limited, the Reliance Retail statement said.

business Updated: Aug 19, 2020 00:37 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
New Delhi
A woman walks past a poster of Reliance Industries in Mumbai.
A woman walks past a poster of Reliance Industries in Mumbai.(Reuters File Photo )
         

Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd has acquired a majority equity stake in Netmeds for a cash consideration of around Rs 620 crore, Reliance Industries said in a late night statement on Tuesday.

This investment represents around 60 per cent holding in the equity share capital of Vitalic and 100 per cent direct equity ownership of its subsidiaries -- Tresara Health Private Limited, Netmeds Market Place Limited and Dadha Pharma Distribution Pvt Limited, the statement said.

Vitalic Health and its subsidiaries are collectively known as Netmeds.

“This investment is aligned with our commitment to provide digital access for everyone in India. The addition of Netmeds enhances Reliance Retail’s ability to provide good quality and affordable health care products and services, and also broadens its digital commerce proposition to include most daily essential needs of consumers,” Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL) director Isha Ambani said. Incorporated in 2015, Vitalic and its subsidiaries are in the business of pharma distribution, sales, and business support services.

Its subsidiary also runs an online pharmacy platform – Netmeds – to connect customers to pharmacists and enable door step delivery of medicines, nutritional health and wellness products.

“It is indeed a proud moment for “Netmeds” to join the Reliance family and work together to make quality healthcare affordable and accessible to every Indian. With the combined strength of the group’s digital, retail and tech platforms, we will strive to create more value for everyone in the ecosystem, while providing a superior Omni Channel experience to consumers,” Netmeds founder and CEO Pradeep Daddha said.

