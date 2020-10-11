e-paper
Reliance's Mukesh Ambani loses interest in Debenhams: Report

Reliance’s Mukesh Ambani loses interest in Debenhams: Report

The UK department store was taken over by creditors in a debt-for-equity swap in 2019 and entered into administration for the second time in a year in April.

business Updated: Oct 11, 2020 15:26 IST
Bloomberg | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Pedestrians walk past the Debenhams Plc department store at the Trafford Centre shopping mall, operated by Intu Properties Plc, in Manchester, UK.
Reliance Retail, owned by Indian tycoon Mukesh Ambani, has withdrawn from the race to buy Debenhams Plc, The Sunday Times reported, quoting a source close to the process.

Reliance had denied previous reports that it was in talks about buying all or part of Debenhams.

Multiple parties remained interested in the company, according to The Sunday Times.

The UK department store was taken over by creditors in a debt-for-equity swap in 2019 and entered into administration for the second time in a year in April. It will be liquidated if the auction, run by Lazard, fails to secure a buyer.

