Rupee gains 10 paise against US dollar in opening trade

The rupee firmed up further by 10 paise to 68.47 against the US dollar at the Interbank Foreign Exchange in opening trade on Wednesday on increased selling of the US currency by exporters and banks amid weakness in the greenback against other currencies overseas.

Besides, selling of the American currency by exporters and banks and a higher opening in the domestic equity market influenced the rupee uptrend, forex dealers said.

On Tuesday, the rupee had gained 23 paise to end at 68.57 on fresh dollar selling by exporters and corporates.