 Rupee gains 10 paise against US dollar in opening trade | business news | Hindustan Times
  • Wednesday, Jul 04, 2018
  •   °C  
  • e-paper
Today in New Delhi, India
Jul 04, 2018-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Rupee gains 10 paise against US dollar in opening trade

On Tuesday, the rupee had gained 23 paise to end at 68.57 on fresh dollar selling by exporters and corporates.

business Updated: Jul 04, 2018 10:21 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India, Mumbai
Selling of the US dollar by exporters and banks and a higher opening in the domestic equity market influenced the rupee uptrend, forex dealers said.
Selling of the US dollar by exporters and banks and a higher opening in the domestic equity market influenced the rupee uptrend, forex dealers said.(Bloomberg)

The rupee firmed up further by 10 paise to 68.47 against the US dollar at the Interbank Foreign Exchange in opening trade on Wednesday on increased selling of the US currency by exporters and banks amid weakness in the greenback against other currencies overseas.

Besides, selling of the American currency by exporters and banks and a higher opening in the domestic equity market influenced the rupee uptrend, forex dealers said.

On Tuesday, the rupee had gained 23 paise to end at 68.57 on fresh dollar selling by exporters and corporates.

tags

more from business