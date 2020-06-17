e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 17, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Rupee recoups losses, settles 4 paise higher at 76.16 against US dollar

Rupee recoups losses, settles 4 paise higher at 76.16 against US dollar

According to forex traders, border tension with China, foreign fund outflows and concerns over rising Covid-19 cases are weighing on investor sentiment.

business Updated: Jun 17, 2020 15:09 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar
Mumbai, Maharashtra
The rupee opened weak at 76.21 at the interbank forex market, but recouped the losses and closed at 76.16 against US dollar, higher by 4 paise over its last close.
The rupee opened weak at 76.21 at the interbank forex market, but recouped the losses and closed at 76.16 against US dollar, higher by 4 paise over its last close.(Reuters)
         

The rupee pared early losses and provisionally settled 4 paise higher at 76.16 against the US dollar on Wednesday tracking gains in the domestic equity market and weakening US dollar.

According to forex traders, border tension with China, foreign fund outflows and concerns over rising Covid-19 cases are weighing on investor sentiment.

The rupee opened weak at 76.21 at the interbank forex market, but recouped the losses and closed at 76.16 against US dollar, higher by 4 paise over its last close.

It had settled at 76.20 against the US dollar on Tuesday.

During the four-hour trading session, the domestic unit witnessed an intra-day high of 76.10 and a low of 76.25.

“The geopolitical tension between India and China has brought back the risk-off mood in investors. We don’t expect the dispute to escalate and both the sides will contain it, till then the market will remain skittish,” Rahul Gupta, Head of Research- Currency, Emkay Global Financial Services.

Gupta further said that “any escalation or uncertainty will lead to a sharp bull-run in USD/INR spot. Until 76 level doesn’t break in USD/INR spot, it will continue to remain afloat. The immediate support lies around 75.75, and resistance around 76.50.”

Meanwhile, the domestic equity market was trading on a positive note with the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex up 152.01 points at 33,757.23 and broader NSE Nifty rising 36.30 points to 9,950.30.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market as they sold shares worth Rs 1,478.52 crore on Tuesday, according to provisional exchange data.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.68 per cent to USD 41.24 per barrel.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.02 per cent to 96.93.

tags
top news
‘India wants peace but capable of giving befitting reply if instigated’: PM Modi on Ladakh face-off
‘India wants peace but capable of giving befitting reply if instigated’: PM Modi on Ladakh face-off
Intelligence agencies red-flag use of 52 mobile apps with links to China
Intelligence agencies red-flag use of 52 mobile apps with links to China
‘Disturbing and painful’: Rajnath Singh on 20 soldiers killed in China clash
‘Disturbing and painful’: Rajnath Singh on 20 soldiers killed in China clash
PM Modi calls all-party meeting on June 19 to discuss India-China border situation
PM Modi calls all-party meeting on June 19 to discuss India-China border situation
‘Don’t shoot messengers’: SC tells Delhi govt over action against doctors
‘Don’t shoot messengers’: SC tells Delhi govt over action against doctors
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Case filed against Salman, Karan, Ekta
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Case filed against Salman, Karan, Ekta
China’s PLA is nibbling at the border in name of peace and tranquility
China’s PLA is nibbling at the border in name of peace and tranquility
HT Salutes: 3 youngsters helping Maharashtra fishermen amid lockdown
HT Salutes: 3 youngsters helping Maharashtra fishermen amid lockdown
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China borderSonu SoodIndore Covid-19 tallySalim KhanCovid-19 state tallySaif Ali KhanTS Inter Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In