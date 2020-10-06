e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 06, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Rupee rises 14 paise to 73.15 against US dollar in early trade

Rupee rises 14 paise to 73.15 against US dollar in early trade

At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened at 73.17 and gained further ground to touch 73.15, registering a rise of 14 paise over its previous close.

business Updated: Oct 06, 2020 11:06 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Mumbai
On Monday, the rupee had depreciated by 16 paise to close at 73.29 against the US dollar
On Monday, the rupee had depreciated by 16 paise to close at 73.29 against the US dollar(Reuters)
         

The rupee strengthened by 14 paise to 73.15 against the US dollar in opening trade on Tuesday, helped by positive domestic equities and weak American currency.

At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened at 73.17 and gained further ground to touch 73.15, registering a rise of 14 paise over its previous close.

On Monday, the rupee had depreciated by 16 paise to close at 73.29 against the US dollar.

“Anticipation of US President Trump recovering from Covid and of Democrats and Republicans reaching a consensus on a fiscal stimulus package seems to be buoying risk sentiment,” said Abhishek Goenka, Founder and CEO, IFA Global.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.13 per cent down at 93.39.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE benchmark Sensex was trading 358.66 points higher at 39,332.36, and the broader NSE Nifty rose 97.30 points to 11,600.65.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 236.71 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.65 per cent to USD 41.56 per barrel.

tags
top news
Hathras case: UP govt calls for court-monitored probe by CBI in Supreme Court
Hathras case: UP govt calls for court-monitored probe by CBI in Supreme Court
Shaurya missile to be inducted in strategic arsenal, Agni-5’s sea version by 2022
Shaurya missile to be inducted in strategic arsenal, Agni-5’s sea version by 2022
All 5 accused of raping 19-year-old Dalit woman in Rajasthan’s Alwar last year pronounced guilty
All 5 accused of raping 19-year-old Dalit woman in Rajasthan’s Alwar last year pronounced guilty
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Rhea Chakraborty, others’ judicial custody likely to be extended
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Rhea Chakraborty, others’ judicial custody likely to be extended
‘Staggered show timings, 50% occupancy’: Guidelines for reopening cinemas
‘Staggered show timings, 50% occupancy’: Guidelines for reopening cinemas
India likely to join Canada-led multilateral group tackling pandemic
India likely to join Canada-led multilateral group tackling pandemic
China’s PLA complicates troop disengagement over Ladakh. It has a condition
China’s PLA complicates troop disengagement over Ladakh. It has a condition
Most Covid cases in Maharashtra from 30-40 age group; SOPs for reopening schools
Most Covid cases in Maharashtra from 30-40 age group; SOPs for reopening schools
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesSushant Singh RajputCovid 19 India TallyMirzapur 2 trailerBigg Boss 14Hathras gangrapeTS EAMCET 2020 live updatesRahul Gandhi tractor rally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In