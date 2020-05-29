e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 29, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Rupee settles 14 paise higher at 75.62 against US dollar

Rupee settles 14 paise higher at 75.62 against US dollar

The rupee opened at 75.71 at the interbank forex market, gained further ground, and finally settled at 75.62, up 14 paise over its last close.

business Updated: May 29, 2020 14:31 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Harshita Singh
Press Trust of India | Posted by Harshita Singh
Mumbai
It had settled at 75.76 against the US dollar on Thursday.
It had settled at 75.76 against the US dollar on Thursday.(Bloomberg)
         

The rupee appreciated 14 paise to provisionally close at 75.62 against the US dollar on Friday as foreign fund inflows and weak American currency boosted investor confidence.

Forex traders said investors are awaiting the country’s gross domestic product data for the January-March quarter, due later in the day, for further cues.

The rupee opened at 75.71 at the interbank forex market, gained further ground, and finally settled at 75.62, up 14 paise over its last close.

It had settled at 75.76 against the US dollar on Thursday.

On the equities front, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex was quoting 80.12 points up at 32,280.71 and broader Nifty rose 46.80 points to 9,536.90.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market, as they bought equity shares worth Rs 2,354.14 crore on Thursday, according to provisional exchange data.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell by 0.08 per cent to 98.30.

tags
top news
PM Modi, Amit Shah meet over lockdown plan amid rising Covid-19 cases
PM Modi, Amit Shah meet over lockdown plan amid rising Covid-19 cases
In Donald Trump’s order to raise bar for social media giants, China is the ammo
In Donald Trump’s order to raise bar for social media giants, China is the ammo
‘No need for third party intervention’: China rejects Trump’s offer to mediate in border row with India
‘No need for third party intervention’: China rejects Trump’s offer to mediate in border row with India
LIVE: Delhi govt to explain Covid-19 home isolation process via video telecast
LIVE: Delhi govt to explain Covid-19 home isolation process via video telecast
‘Govt silence fuelling speculation’: Rahul Gandhi on border row with China
‘Govt silence fuelling speculation’: Rahul Gandhi on border row with China
Priest, son found dead in Uttar Pradesh temple, police launch investigation
Priest, son found dead in Uttar Pradesh temple, police launch investigation
Let him get hit: Harbhajan recalls episode of Dhoni’s calmness as captain
Let him get hit: Harbhajan recalls episode of Dhoni’s calmness as captain
Trump signs executive order, targets social media giants after Twitter fact-checking row
Trump signs executive order, targets social media giants after Twitter fact-checking row
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyPM ModiCovid-19Delhi Covid-19Lockdown 5.0Rishi Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In